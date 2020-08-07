We’ve moved into August, which typically means college football is now only days away.
Unfortunately, 2020 has been unlike any year or offseason we have seen. The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis (let’s not bring politics into this; it is a crisis) now has certain games canceled and several schools now competing exclusively against conference foes.
The Southeastern Conference was left with a little egg on its face recently. The ACC announced it would go to an all-conference schedule but leave one spot open for conference vs. conference rivalry matchups including Florida-Florida State, Louisville-Kentucky, Clemson-South Carolina and, of course, Georgia-Georgia Tech.
When the SEC followed in step a few days later with its announcement of an all-conference schedule of games, it did not leave an option for those rival games against in-state opponents.
The move is really strange considering it is possible for Georgia to travel to Arkansas or Missouri but not against an opponent an hour away.
No news has surfaced on this year, but it would be great if Georgia Tech could schedule Georgia State or even Georgia Southern on a yearly basis. The Tech-State rivalry would be a natural and one that many Yellow Jacket fans I have talked to would like to see.
Georgia Southern has played Georgia Tech before and fans of the Eagles love playing any in-state foe.
Of course, there is still a strong chance we might not even get to game 10 for the 2020 college football season. Major League Baseball continues to struggle with more and more players and team employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The National Football League has had several players “opt out” of the 2020 season. Some players reported not wanting to expose their family members to the virus and some have said conditions such as diabetes will keep them on the sidelines.
Most NFL players will still receive $150,000 salary if they decided to sit out the season. In some cases that figure is $300,000. If nothing else it shows how a different world professional athletes in 2020 are residing in.
While many Americans continue with their jobs working 40 hours a week for very little pay, professional athletes get a six-figure salary for not reporting to work. Let a worker, even one classified as “essential” try this and there will not be $150,000 in pay but there will also be no job.
Back on the football field, we can only hope this most recent adjustment to the start of the season and opponents on the schedule will be the final change we see. With the SEC now playing just 10 games, there can be no more room for cancelling or changing.
The 2020 college football season is going to be different. We knew that already. Most fans, however, simply wanted to have a season, some type of season, any type of season.
For now, we will get that but it not going to be business as usual. From no tailgating, to less fans in attendance to conference matchups only, this season will certainly end up with an asterisk by it.
And it certainly will be interesting to see how the playoffs shake out. Will there be four teams? Eight teams? Ten teams? Let’s just hope we get to that point so we can discuss it.
