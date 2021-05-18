EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was pulbished prior to Loganville’s Game 3 matchup with St. Pius X. For complete coverage of Game 3 visit waltontribune.com.
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — 14 innings weren’t enough to decide the victor of the Class AAAAA Final Four battle between No. 2 seeds Loganville and St. Pius X at Red Devil Field on Monday.
Playing host to the Golden Lions, the Red Devils quickly seized momentum with a 5-3 victory in Game 1. The bats cooled off in Game 2, however, leading to a 2-0 defeat that evened the series.
“Just two good teams going at it,” Loganville head coach Jeff Segars said. “St. Pius has a got a good team. We knew that coming in. They’re very solid all over the field and on the mound.”
Loganville will hand the ball to junior Trenton Burnett for Game 3 on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the Class AAAAA state championship series next week, where they will face top-seeded Starr’s Mill at Truist Park.
Game 1: Loganville 5, St. Pius X 3
It began, as rallies so often do, with a leadoff walk.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, Loganville senior Chan Haulk watched as ball four sailed out of the hand of St. Pius X right-hander Agyei Quinichett. Haulk trotted down the line to first base, later advancing to second on a single off the bat of junior Jackson Chizek.
Junior Will Cawthon then laid down a picture-perfect bunt, inducing an error that would allow Haulk to score the tying run while also ensuring all runners advanced safely.
Two at-bats later, following a strikeout and a walk, Quinichett threw a wild pitch that rolled the backstop. Chizek scored on the opportunity, giving the Red Devils their first lead of the day at 3-2.
They’d never look back.
Senior Jackson Daniel provided the rally’s exclamation point by lacing a two-run double to left field. St. Pius X applied pressure in the seventh inning and trimmed their deficit by a run, but were ultimately unable to make up the ground lost in the sixth.
The mental mistakes that have plagued the Red Devils at times over the last month reared their head once more in the opening frame Monday.
Loganville senior left-hander Riley Cruce started the game with back-to-back outs, but a fielding error allowed St. Pius X to extend the inning. Following a base hit, two more errors led to the Golden Lions pushing across the game’s first run and taking a 1-0 lead.
Those would prove to be the last errors the Red Devils committed for the game.
Loganville wasted little time evening the score as Haulk ripped an RBI single to right field in the home half of the first inning. The run-scoring inning was succeeded by a shutdown frame from Cruce, inciting a new ballgame.
The Golden Lions produced more two-out magic in the fifth inning when senior Jack Herring doubled to right field, driving in junior Devin Portee to pull ahead 2-1.
But in the sixth inning, Loganville’s execution of small ball would result in the unraveling of the opposition.
Game 2: St. Pius X 2, Loganville 0
Strong pitching and solid defensive play set the tone early in the nightcap.
Both clubs stranded a pair of runners on base in the second inning, but the fifth frame began without a run tallied on the scoreboard.
With two outs away in the fifth, it looks as though Loganville might draw first blood when senior Daniel Braswell drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. But just two pitches later, a sky-high pop out ended the threat and left the bags filled with Red Devils.
After escaping unscathed, the Golden Lions positioned themselves to pounce. They loaded the bases with just one out thanks to a single and pair of walks. The third straight issued walk forced in the game’s first run, and it was following immediately by a hit-by-pitch that made it 2-0.
Neither team would manage to produce more offense — they finished the contest combining for just seven hits and 18 strikeouts — but Loganville’s struggles in the fifth inning opened the door for St. Pius X to eke out a victory and keep its season alive.
