The date was Feb. 12, 2000. Computers hadn’t blown up, the world hadn’t ended and the Loganville Lady Devils were the No. 1 ranked team in Georgia.
Loganville defeated Gainesville that night to win the Region 8-AA title, a feat that wouldn’t be accomplished again for 21 years until Saturday night at Walnut Grove High School when the Lady Devils defeated Greenbrier 43-36 to win the Region 8-AAAAA championship.
The win avenged Loganville’s only region loss earlier in the season when Greenbrier won 64-62 in double overtime and moved the Lady Devils to 24-3 on the season.
“(Greenbrier) did a good job the last time we played them, when they beat us, of getting to those 3-point shooters in transition. I thought we did a pretty good job of getting to the in transition tonight.” Loganville head coach John Zorn said. “We didn’t do as good of a job offensively at times, but we just kept playing.”
Loganville came out of the gate hot, outscoring the Lady Wolfpack 11-9 in the first quarter.
However, Greenbrier crept back in during the second half and was about to take an 18-15 lead into the locker room when Sadie Segars fired off a crucial 3-point shot at the buzzer to tie the contest at 18-18.
Greenbrier continued to be aggressive in the third quarter, outscoring Loganville 11-7 to take a 29-25 lead heading into the final frame of the game.
Late in the contest, Greenbrier began to get into foul trouble putting multiple Loganville players at the line to drop in free throws. Loganville capitalized on the momentum shift and clinched the lead with about a minute left to play and never looked back en route to the 43-36 win.
Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year Janae Charles finished the contest with 12 points while Sydney Bolden led the Lady Devils with 13.
Loganville was set to host Decatur Tuesday night at 7 in the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.