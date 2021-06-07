LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers turned a triple play for the first time in two years Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a loss that was the third in a four-game losing streak against Jacksonville.
The four-game skid to end a 12-game homestand at Coolray Field dropped the Stripers to 15-15 on the year heading into a series at Memphis that was to begin Tuesday night.
Jumbo Shrimp 6, Stripers 3
Jacksonville closed out a series win Sunday with a 6-3 victory.
Brian Miller’s run-scoring triple in the fifth inning gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-3 victory.
Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run — his seventh long ball of the season for the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate — to pad the Jacksonville lead.
Sean Kazmar Jr. had tied the game 3-3 in the fourth inning with his fourth home run of the season, and Gwinnett pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz drove in a run in the second.
Drew Waters, Travis Demeritte and Jonathan Lucroy also had hits for the Stripers.
Miller was 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored for Jacksonville (19-11).
Kazmar’s home run was his 41st for Gwinnett, tying him with Joey Terdoslavich for third in the team’s career home run list.
The single in the second was the first for RBI for De La Cruz in minor league baseball and his first hit in Triple-A.
Jumbo Shrimp 8, Stripers 5
Gwinnett turned a triple play in the eighth inning and scored four runs over the eighth and ninth innings to force extra frames but fell to Jacksonville 8-5 in 11 innings Saturday.
Chad Wallach grounded to third baseman Johan Camargo, who tossed to Jason Kipnis at second base, who threw to first baseman Travis Snider for the third out.
DaDaDa DaDaDa #TriplePlay pic.twitter.com/0QwVuzkibx— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) June 6, 2021
But Corey Bird drove in a run in the 11th, followed by a two-run home run by Lewin Diaz to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead.
Stripers at Redbirds
Gwinnett will open a series at Memphis on Tuesday. Kyle Muller (2-1) will the start for the Stripers at AutoZone Park at 7:10 p.m. CDT.
Gwinnett will be back at home June 15 for a series against Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.