For the second straight year, Loganville’s Janae Charles led the county in rebounding, finishing with 8.9 a game. But she added a very important dimension to her game this fall.
The Lady Devils junior finished tied for tops in scoring in the county with Monroe Area’s Molly Jones, each averaging 12 points a game.
“She’s always had the ability to score,” Loganville head coach John Zorn said. “She just didn’t always take advantage. She’s very unselfish and she would look for that extra pass. But we talked before the season about being more aggressive in attacking the basket and she took it to heart.”
She also took over several games. In the region semifinals against Cedar Shoals, she scored all 12 of her team’s fourth-quarter points in a come-from-behind win. Earlier in the year, also against Cedar, she scored a career-best 27 points.
But rebounding remains her strength. She was second in the county as a freshman with 9.2 and first last winter with 7.6. She averaged 8.9 this year. With another season to play, she’ll likely set the school’s all-time rebounding record.
Two other Lady Devils finished among the top 10 in scoring. Senior Summer Bruner scored 10.3 a game and sophomore Sydney Bolden was close behind at 10.2.
Social Circle’s Taylor Favors was the only other player to finish in double figures with 11.7 points a game. The sophomore point guard scored 27 points twice, first in a loss to George Walton and later in a win over Lincoln County.
She also pulled down 5.7 rebounds a contest.
Fellow Lady Redskin Areonnia Vinson had a solid all-around season, finishing in the top 10 in both scoring (7.0) and rebounding (7.8). The senior captain scored a season-high 15 in a win over Monticello.
SCORING
Player/Team ppg
Janae Charles, LHS 12.0
Molly Jones, MA 12.0
Taylor Favors, SC 11.7
Summer Bruner, LHS 10.3
Sydney Bolden, LHS 10.2
Elizabeth Jahns, GWA 8.5
Chassidy King, WG 8.2
Areonnia Vinson, SC 7.0
McKayla Walker, MA 6.6
REBOUNDING
Player/Team rpg
Janae Charles, LHS 8.9
Areonnia Vinson, SC 7.8
Torie Johnson, GWA 6.5
Summer Bruner, LHS 6.0
Molly Jones, MA 5.8
Bella Delullo, WG 5.5
Taylor Favors, SC 5.2
Sydney Bolden, LHS 4.4
Chassidy King, WG 4.3