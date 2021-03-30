They’ll never admit it, my brother and sister-in-law. In fact, they vehemently deny it.
But I’m convinced they dropped their son on his head when he was an infant. How else to explain his strange obsession?
This past Saturday, my nephew joined nearly 300 others of questionable mental stability in what’s forebodingly and appropriately called “The Georgia Death Race.” It’s a 75-mile, give or take, run through some of the toughest terrain the North Georgia mountains have to offer.
As an avid hiker through the region, I can vouch for the difficulty of the trails.
The race, which includes 16,000 feet of ascent and descent, allows participants 24 hours to complete the course, which begins at Vogel State Park and concludes at the top of Amicalola Falls.
For a little context, the famed 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail, which begins just north of the falls at Springer Mountain, runs for 76 miles in Georgia and usually takes three or four days for the most seasoned hiker to complete.
I’ve finished it a couple of times, but with a pack full of food and water, tent and sleeping bag, and a variety of other survival items. I had no timeline and reserved the option to take a detour into a nearby town to recoup and consume real food.
The participants in the Death Race had no such luxuries or options. They also have no control over the weather, which was unusually warm and muggy last Saturday.
Starting at 5 a.m., the race course welcomes participants with a steep 2,400-foot climb at the start before leveling out for a few miles. But it never stays on an even keel for long but instead roller-coasters throughout the mountains.
Aid stations are placed every 6-10 miles along the way to provide nourishment and medical help if needed. But for the most part, runners find themselves alone with their thoughts and misery.
A total of 212 runners began the race, with only 126 crossing the finish line in the allotted time.
My nephew finished in a little over 19 hours, puking and hallucinating over the final few miles. He placed 47th.
A fellow Waltonian, Tom Kutter of Loganville, was the only local representative, finishing an impressive 23rd in just 18 hours and 16 minutes.
Why, you might reasonably ask, would anyone put themselves through such misery? It’s a fair question and one I feel at least somewhat qualified to answer since I aspire someday to complete the entire Appalachian Trail.
For me, it’s been a lifelong dream, it’s a great way go put the grind of real-life in the rear-view mirror, and it’s a chance to see what’s inside those mountains most of us only glimpse from a speeding car on a winding highway.
But hiking, while it presents its physical challenges, isn’t in the same neighborhood as trail running against a clock.
I have no idea why somebody in their right mind would put themselves through such torture. As for my nephew, I’m sticking with the head injury.
