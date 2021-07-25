TOKYO — The 400-meter individual medley is considered the ultimate test of swimming, its international champions earning the unofficial title of the world's best all-around swimmers. They are the swimming version of the five-tool player - the five tools being butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and indefatigable endurance. It is a race, lasting four minutes and change, that Chase Kalisz has spent his entire career trying to master.
Eight years into his international career, that pursuit found its ultimate expression Sunday morning at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, where Kalisz achieved the one thing in the sport that had eluded him: an Olympic gold medal. In the final of the 400 IM at the Tokyo Games, he took down a field of eight with a time of 4:09.42, earning Team USA's first gold in any sport in these one-year-postponed Olympics.
After touching the wall, Kalisz lifted himself onto the lane line but either didn't have the strength or the desire to stay there and soak in the moment. Before he could raise his arms in triumph, he tipped over backward into the water. When he finally came back up, he splashed his hand in the water, then lifted his arms in the air.
Jay Litherland
He celebrated with U.S. teammate Jay Litherland, also Kalisz's longtime University of Georgia pro group teammate, who took the silver and who climbed his way over from Lane 7 to Lane 3 to smother Kalisz in a hug.
Kalisz's triumph highlighted a dazzling first finals session of the Tokyo Olympics meet for Team USA, which amassed six medals - a gold, two silvers and three bronzes - in four events. The day's race card was bookended by Kalisz's gold and a gutsy bronze in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay, with Simone Manuel anchoring the U.S. quartet to a time of 3:32.81.
Manuel, 24, won gold in the 100 free at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but failed to make the final in the same event at U.S. Olympic trials last month. Her addition to the U.S. lineup Sunday - allowable because she was on the U.S. team in the 50 free - was a mild surprise, but it helped the Americans keep alive their streak of medaling in the event in every Olympics they have participated in since 1912.
Only China has more overall medals than the University of Georgia swimming program...#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/nVjNsHNsjm— Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) July 25, 2021
The Australian relay squad took the gold in a world record time of 3:29.69 - the opening shot in what is expected to be a meet-long battle between the Aussies and Americans for worldwide dominance.
If the U.S. squad does nothing else of consequence in this meet - and with Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King and Ryan Murphy yet to make their Tokyo 2020 debuts, there is plenty of reason to think big things are ahead - it has asserted its top standing in the grueling 400 IMs.
With 19-year-old Emma Weyant taking silver in the women's race, behind Japan's Yui Ohashi, and Hali Flickinger winning bronze, the Americans earned the maximum four of the available six medals in the 400 IMs. The U.S. women hadn't won multiple medals in an Olympic 400 IM since Mexico City in 1968, when Claudia Kolb took gold and Lynn Vidali silver.
Kalisz, a 27-year-old native of Bel Air, Maryland, and a onetime protege of Michael Phelps, was the silver medalist in the 400 IM in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro - a result that ended a run of five straight golds for the United States in the event, dating from Tom Dolan in 1996. But a 2018 shoulder injury led to his failing to make the final at 2019 world championships, and entering this summer's Olympic trials his health and fitness were major questions - until he won the event at the trials, then blitzed the field Sunday.
Phelps, now retired following the most decorated swimming career in history, was in the NBC booth providing color commentary as Kalisz - whom he has referred to as a little brother - took down the field.
The coronavirus pandemic upended all sports in all corners of the globe, but few sports were altered to the extent of swimming. As pools shut down and gatherings were banned, some of the world's elite swimmers spent months out of the water. The halt of major competitions meant an unfathomable two-year span without an international meet.
In normal times, the data points amassed over the course of a season - or in the four-year span of the Olympic quad - provide a good idea of what is to come when the world's best gather. The clock doesn't lie: You are what your times say you are.
But at the 2020 Tokyo Games, taking place a year late, most of those data points don't exist. As the meet began, there was a sense that anything could happen - a sense that was confirmed by the results in the first finals session of the meet.
No result was more surprising than Ahmed Hafnaoui, an 18 year-old from Tunisia, winning the men's 400 free out of Lane 8 in 3:43.36. American Kieran Smith took the bronze in 3:43.94. In Saturday night's preliminary heats, Hafnaoui, ranked 17th in the world entering the Tokyo Games, had barely qualified for the final, finishing eighth.
The extra year undoubtedly facilitated the rise of a fresh wave of teenagers, many of whom are the new stalwarts of Team USA. Weyant's strong finish for the silver medal in the women's 400 IM completed a stunning rise, undoubtedly aided by the one-year delay of the Tokyo Games. Though competition was limited in 2020, Weyant's best time in the 400 IM ranked her just 10th in the world.
Also on Sunday, in her semifinal of the women's 100-meter butterfly, Torri Huske, an 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, swam 56.51 to earn a spot in Monday's final. Huske, a Stanford commit whose Olympic trials time of 55.66 had her ranked No. 1 in the world entering Tokyo, finished third in her heat and will be seeded fifth in the final. Yufei Zhang of China (55.89) locked down the top seed.
At a Games being held without fans, the Team USA swimmers, socially distanced in a section of seats in the lower bowl, did their best to replicate an Olympic atmosphere for their teammates in the water below. As Kalisz swam the 400 IM, they stood as a group and cheered him on. And when he touched first, they made enough noise to make you forget everything was supposed to be different this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.