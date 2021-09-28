I’ll admit, I was skeptical.
I’ve spoken with Monroe Area quarterback Selatian Straughter the past two summers to gather some quotes for his profile as a member of the Walton County Elite 11.
Both times, when asked about his personal goals, besides helping his team win games and championships, he mentioned that catching Chandler Byron was a personal priority.
It was a noble quest, I thought, but unrealistic.
For those unaware, Byron was arguably the best quarterback to ever suit up for a Walton County football team. At least he was the best I’ve ever seen in my nearly two decades of covering the area prep sports scene.
He was the ultimate dual-threat QB. He could thread the needle or go deep. But he was most impressive on the run. He had incredible field vision and awareness, seeing things on the field that nobody else possibly could.
In 2018, his senior season, Byron set a state record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season with 2,795. He also passed for 1,132 yards.
When the new season kicked off the following August, the Hurricanes quarterback situation was still in flux. At least three players were battling for the spot.
But by the second game, Straughter had earned the unenviable task of following a legend. Though he had a solid season, passing for 1,631yards and running for 838, it wasn’t even in the same universe with Byron.
But he was just a sophomore.
Unfortunately, last season was a wash when Straughter’s season ended after just five games due to injury.
Now, a senior, he’s got one last chance to rewrite the record book. After four games (not counting the contest lost to a COVID-19 forfeit), Straughter has compiled 596 yards, rushing, meaning he’ll need to add another 2,200 yards to break the state and school mark.
Let’s assume the Hurricanes end up at Georgia State’s stadium in December playing for a state title. That would give them 10 more games, meaning Straughter would need to average 210 yards a game the rest of the year.
Given the schedule is only going to get tougher as the season progresses, I’d say Byron’s record is safe. So does that mean Straughter has failed?
In his quest to match Byron’s numbers, probably. But in the chance to be among the greatest quarterbacks in school and county history, certainly not.
One of the things Straughter said he wanted to do was to be able to score at will, much like his predecessor. Mission accomplished.
I’m guessing more than a few Lakeside linebackers and defensive backs were nursing gimpy ankles after trying to chase down Straughter in the open field last Friday night. He had six runs of 20 yards or more. He had two TDs, going for 52 and 60 yards, nullified by penalties.
He also added scoring tosses of 28 and 41 yards.
If you’ve not seen Straughter carve up an opposing defense, you’re missing quite the show. But don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of chances.
Given his talent, and the outstanding support personnel surrounding him, this team has a genuine chance at a historic season.
