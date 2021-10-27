Having had a week off to recover from a 61-0 loss to Prince Avenue, the Bulldogs will travel to Athens to face Prince's top rival. The Bulldogs have never won at Slaughter Field and have dropped nine straight to the Spartans.
They won’t be favored to end the streak this year.
Athens is in the midst of a rebuilding year after finishing the past four seasons ranked among the top four in the state. But its still ranked No. 10 among Class A private schools and is the second-best team in the league behind third-ranked Prince Avenue.
The Spartans like to keep things on the ground, led by junior back Trey Hawkins, who’s rushed for over 1,000 yards on the year.
