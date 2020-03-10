The Loganville baseball team made a statement Saturday to defend its Perfect Game High School Showdown title.
Loganville defeated IMG Academy out of Florida 13-1 in the Red Bracket championship game, finishing the weekend with a perfect 4-0 record to move to 8-3 on the year.
“Our guys played great all weekend, honestly,” head coach Jeff Segars told Perfect Game’s Jeff Dahn after the championship. “Our number-one arm (senior Caleb Garner) wasn’t able to go this weekend but these guys don’t quit; they know how to win. We have a great tradition at Loganville and our kids know how to win and fight.”
Junior Jacob Daniel took home the MVP trophy thanks in large part to his three-run triple in the top of the fourth against IMG that gave Loganville a 7-0 lead.
The fourth inning against IMG was the turning point in the huge win for the Red Devils. Loganville put up two runs in the second then added six in the fourth and five more in the fifth to mercy-rule the Ascenders.
Daniel, Daniel Braswell, Brocker Way, Will Cawthon, Cooper Kennedy and Jackson Ford all had hits in the contest.
Pitchers Jacob Autry, Bowden Witcher, Matthew Heard and Cooper Johnson combined to limit the IMG lineup to a single run on just six hits while striking out five and walking five.
Loganville opened the weekend on Thursday with a 4-1 win over Doral Academy (Florida) followed by a 7-0 win over Vestavia Hills (Alabama) later that evening. The following day the Red Devils avenged a loss to Blessed Trinity in the Georgia Peach Invitational with a 3-2 win over the Titans thanks to a walkoff single by Ian King.
“This is a great event,” Segars said. “It’s some of the top programs definitely from the Southeast and you’re going to see good players, you’re going to see good arms. It prepares you for the playoffs, and our goal, honestly, we’re going to schedule as tough as we can.
“We’re not really concerned about our record as much as we are just playing good baseball,” he concluded. “And that’s what we did today: we played good baseball against a really good team and found some holes and made some plays.”
Loganville returns to action on the road this week at Mill Creek and Archer. The Red Devils open up Region 8-AAAAA play Monday at home against Buford.