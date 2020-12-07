MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy won the home opener of its boys high school basketball season, beating Monsignor Donovan 64-57 on Saturday.
GWA led 18-9 after a quarter, 41-24 at halftime and 50-34 after the third before MonDon began to rally.
Junior Noah Hicks led the way with 21 points. Sophomore Chase Jocelyn added 11, junior Kennedy Johnson 10, sophomore Reese Gelsthorpe 9 and junior Will Herren 8 for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Roderick Jones led all scorers with 36 points, including three 3-pointers, for Monsignor Donovan (0-4).
GWA girls 46, Monsignor Donovan 2
The George Walton girls only gave up a basket in the final seconds as they won their season opener 46-2 over Monsignor Donovan on Saturday.
GWA led 13-0, 30-0 and 46-0 at the rest stops and played with a shortened clock in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Catherine Atkinson led all scorers with 14 points. Junior Caroline Conner added 12 and junior Hannah McDonel had two 3-pointers en route to a 7-point afternoon.
Angelina Bardes hit a pair of foul shots at the end to provide Monsignor Donovan’s scoring.
Loganville boys 77, LCA 50
Loganville Christian Academy scored the game’s first 4 points, but an 11-0 run by Loganville helped the host Red Devils to a 20-8 lead after a quarter.
Loganville never looked back on the way to a 77-50 win on Friday night.
Loganville worked a lot of players into the game in the second quarter and built a 32-19 lead at halftime and expanded it to 58-41 after three.
Senior guard Cooper Rubio led the way with 15 points for Loganville (4-0). Avery Hamilton and Jafair Law each added 9 points.
Tucker Echols had four 3-pointers and led LCA (1-2) with 14 points. Larry Kennedy had three treys and added 11 points.
