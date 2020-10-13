Middle school football season is hitting the home stretch. This week is the final week of the regular season and local teams have been making one last push for a berth in the Piedmont Athletic Conference playoffs.
Loganville 6, Jasper County 0
Loganville Middle School locked in a spot in the PAC playoffs with a tight 6-0 win over Jasper County Middle School last week at Red Devils Stadium.
The Red Devils are now 3-2 on the year and sit in third place in the PAC standings.
Loganville travels to second place Morgan County this week for the regular season finale.
Putnam County 30, Carver 12
Despite a 30-12 loss to Putnam county last week, Carver Middle School will still make the PAC playoffs.
The loss dropped Carver to 3-3 on the season and fourth place in the PAC standings. However, Carver has the head-to-head tie breaker over Social Circle, the fifth place team in the PAC standing.
Last week’s game was Carver’s final game of the regular season. The Wildcats have a bye this week.
Morgan County 30, Social Circle 12
The Redskins’ playoff hopes were extinguished last week after a 30-12 loss to Morgan County.
Social Circle, now 2-3 on the season, travels to Youth to wrap up the regular season this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.