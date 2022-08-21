In what will go down as one of the greatest games in Walton County football history, the Loganville Red Devils made one more play than Monroe Area Friday night before a near capacity crowd at the newly renovated Red Devil Stadium.
Monroe Area quarterback Jeremiah Anderson's fourth down pass from the Loganville eight fell incomplete ending the four-overtime marathon game with Loganville winning 45-39.
The two teams ended regulation tied at 17. Monroe Area (0-1) fought back from a 17-6 halftime deficit with 11 points, a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the third quarter, and a tying field goal from 31 yards by Ricky Valdivanos.
Loganville Head Coach Brad Smith was about as exhausted as his Red Devil players were after the nearly four-hour contest that saw each team flip the momentum from one half to the next, and from series to series in the overtime.
"Absolutely, no one should have had to lose that game," Smith said. "I'm so proud of my team. They didn't quit.
"You have to hand it to Monroe. They didn't either. Their quarterback (Anderson) had a great game."
Anderson finished with a game-best 253 yards in total offense. He completed 12-of-24 for 132 yards passing and then added another 121 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
"It was a great game, I just wish we could have done better," Anderson said while walking off the Red Devil field. "For sure, I feel we will be better the next game."
Loganville senior Jason Eligwe played nearly 90 percent of the snaps, lining up at outside linebacker on defense and a hybrid fullback/tight end on offense.
Eligwe blocked an extra point kick in the first quarter that prevented the Hurricanes from erasing a 7-0 lead. His blocking helped the Red Devils' Solomon Leslie rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns and get Mason Lawson home in the fourth overtime on a 1-yard TD plunge that broke the final 39-all tie.
"What an amazing game," Eligwe said. "We just kept going. We had the mindset we were not going to quit. We knew we had it.
"We have a very close team. It is the closest team I've ever been on. This is going to give us a big boost going forward."
Turnovers, two by each team, were a big factor. Loganville recovered a fumble on Monroe's first series of the game and turned it into a 5-yard TD run by Leslie.
Monroe answered on its third series, marching 68 yards in 10 plays capped by a 1-yard TD run by Alan Jones. Eligwe's block left the score at 7-6.
Grayson Farmer intercepted an Anderson pass midway through the second quarter at the Monroe 30. A personal foul moved the ball to the Canes' 12.
On third down, Johnny Crowe hit Nico Dowdell on an 11-yard TD pass. Devon Pugh's kick made it 14-6.
Leslie broke loose on a 55-yard run with under three minutes left in the half. It set up a 39-yard field goal by Pugh for a 17-6 halftime lead.
Monroe took advantage of two lost fumbles to battle back. The first came after they had been stopped on downs at the LHS 42.
They covered 58 yards in 12 plays with Anderson scoring on a 3-yard run. He then hit his brother, Jeremy, with the two-point conversion pass to make it 17-14 with 1:46 left in the third.
A second fumble stopped Loganville's best chance in the second half to put the game away.
Monroe responded with under three minutes to play by converting a fourth-and-20 from its own 41 when Anderson found Jeremy Anderson for a 29-yard gain. Stalled at the 17, Valdivanos kicked a 31-yard field goal, tying the game at 17 with 1:36 left in the regulation.
In overtime, Monroe scored first on Jones' 5-yard run and Valdivanos' kick made it 24-17.
Loganville tied it on a 20-yard Crowe to Dowdell pass and Pugh's kick.
Loganville took its second overtime lead on an 8-yard run by Leslie. Monroe tied it on a 1-yard run by Jones and Pugh's kick.
Jeremiah Anderson scored on a 15-yard run to start the third overtime. The kick made it 39-31.
Loganville tied it at 39 when Crowe scored on an 11-yard run and added Pugh's kick.
A backward bat was completed to Josh Ruder to the Monroe one to convert a third down in the fourth overtime. Mason Lawson then scored from the one to make it 45-39. The two-point try came up short.
Monroe was hurt by a motion penalty and a 17-yard holding penalty to back them up to the 32. Anderson hit J.B. Flud for a 24-yard gain to the eight.
On third down, Anderson got nothing on a scramble. The final play saw his pass go incomplete in the end zone.
Crowe finished 53 rushing yards and 42 passing with three combined touchdowns.
Flud led all receivers with five catches for 67 yards.
(1) comment
So nothing about Loganvilles no look pass video going viral and nation wide. The play was reported and video shown by every national sports publication as most likely the play of the year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.