Brett Fowler | The Tribune

In what will go down as one of the greatest games in Walton County football history, the Loganville Red Devils made one more play than Monroe Area Friday night before a near capacity crowd at the newly renovated Red Devil Stadium.

Monroe Area quarterback Jeremiah Anderson's fourth down pass from the Loganville eight fell incomplete ending the four-overtime marathon game with Loganville winning 45-39.

greaveyard

So nothing about Loganvilles no look pass video going viral and nation wide. The play was reported and video shown by every national sports publication as most likely the play of the year.

