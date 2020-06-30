The Walton Tribune is pleased to announce its annual Athlete of the Year award for all sports in the 2019-20 school year.
This year’s Athlete of the Year was a clear-cut choice of Loganville two-sport star Sheldon Arnold.
Arnold finished the year as The Tribune’s boys basketball Player of the Year and was a finalist for the football Player of the Year
On the gridiron, Arnold earned Region 8-AAAAA defensive Player of the Year honors and was named first team All-state by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The 6-foot-2 185-pound defensive back was also added to the Recruit Georgia All-State team as a first team selection, as well as the Georgia Sports Writers Association All-State team. Arnold also played in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star game.
Arnold finished the 2019 football season with 34 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns on offense while logging 72 tackles on defense.
“Over the last two years Sheldon developed into an outstanding player and leader,” former Loganville head football coach Mike Humphreys said. “He led by example by being a caring teammate. He played his heart out every time he stepped on the field. This also carried over into the classroom were he had a 3.7 GPA. I have no doubt that he will be successful at the next level.”
On the hardwood, Arnold finished the season with 18.4 points per game, which led the county, and averaged 4.8 rebounds per game. But Arnold’s role with the Red Devils went just beyond scoring and rebounding.
“He was fantastic all year and led us in scoring and was second in rebounding,” Loganville head basketball coach Josh Grayson said of Arnold. “He constantly is game-planned for above all others on my team and he usually guards the toughest player on the opposing team. Sheldon plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor.”
The two-sport star also notched his 1,000th career point in basketball this season and was named first-team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA in basketball.
Arnold will continue his football career at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Beginning with last year’s recipient, The Tribune names an overall Player of the Year across all sports ranging from football to track and field during the first week of July. The Player of the Year is chosen by a panel consisting of Tribune Sports Editor Brett Fowler, Tribune Owner Patrick Graham and Tribune Publisher David Clemons.
