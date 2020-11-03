Two local schools made history last week when their boys and girls cross country teams earned berths in the Georgia High School Association Cross County state championship meet set for this weekend in Carrollton.
In Class A-Private, both George Walton Academy’s boys and girls teams will compete in the event for the first time since joining the GHSA in 2010. The boys team is seeded 23rd overall going into the championship meet while the girls team is seeded 15th.
In Class AAAAA, Walnut Grove’s boys and girls cross country teams qualified for the state championship meet for the first time in the school’s short 10-year history. The boys placed fourth in the Region 8-AAAAA meet last week to earn the 29th overall seed heading into the state meet. The girls team finished as the Region 8-AAAAA runner-up and is seeded 20th overall going into the state meet this weekend.
In addition to George Walton and Walnut Grove, Loganville’s boys and girls cross country teams qualified for the state meet. Loganville’s boys enter as the 20th ranked team while the Lady Red Devils are ranked seventh overall.
Individually, 24 local runners will compete for state titles across three classifications.
Social Circle’s Julia Russel and Montana Archer will compete in Class A-Public. Russel placed fourth overall in the Region 8-A Public meet with a time of 23:15.38 while Archer placed fourth in the region meet with a personal best time of 17:44.01.
George Walton has three runners on the boys side in Robby McGoldrick, Joe Brown and Jonathan Whyte while qualifying four on the girls side in Sarah Kate Bailey, Claire McNulty, Sara Bryant and Charlie Jesel.
Walnut Grove has four girls (Emma Hodges, Joy McLeod, Riley McDaniel and Avery McDaniel) and one boy (Brian Gallardo) qualified individually for the state meet.
Loganville sent the most individual competitors to the state meet with three on the boys side and seven on the girls side. Ani Tesfaye, Trenton Sekowisk and Ethan Hardin will compete for the boys while Hailey Allen, Emily Allen, Chloe Walden, Jailin Herbert, McKenna Hall, Leah Stewart and Laura Jessup will compete for the girls.
The GHSA State Championship will take place on Friday and Saturday at Carrollton High School.
