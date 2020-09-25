LOGANVILLE — Parkview coach Eric Godfree returned to Lo- ganville on Friday and left a big winner.
Godfree’s Parkview team picked up a 42-0 non-region high school football victory over Loganville on Friday night.
Parkview, in Georgia’s largest classificiation at 7A, stepped down in class and had no problem with the smaller school from its neigh- bor in Walton County. The Pan- thers (2-1) scored at will in the first half.
Cody Brown, who’s committed to play at the University of Tennes- see, opened with a 16-yard run to cap Parkview’s first drive. Olu Baker hit the first of his six point- after kicks to make it 7-0 with less than two minutes elapsed.
Colin Houck threw for 20 yards on the drive after Parkview re- turned the opening kickoff to mid- field.
Parkview added on Houck’s 31- yard scoring pass to to Jordon Brooks, capping a 50-yard drive midway through the first.
Loganville went for it on a fourth-and-5 but was stopped, lead- ing a quick drive in which Brown broke off a 54-yard run with a little less than two minutes left in the first.
Tyler Curtis had touchdown runs of 2 and 39 yards in the second quarter, along with Brown’s third of the night, a 42-yarder, as Parkview ran to a 42-0 halftime advan- tage.
Loganville drove to the 10-yard line on the strength of runs by Avery Hamilton and Solomon Les- lie — aided by an interference call against Parkview — but time run out.
The teams opted to use a running clock in the second half and neither team scored.
Leslie contributed strong runs in the second half, and Loganville got a 16-yard catch by Michael Mason, but the Red Devils (1-2) couldn’t score.
Loganville opens Region 8- AAAAA play on Friday with a trip to Greenbrier.
