After slugging it out for two months, Walton County’s six high school baseball teams are entering the final week of the regular season. For five of team, much is still up for grabs.
Half still have a shot at a region title, one is hoping to finish runner up, and another is trying snap an extended postseason drought. Following is a recap of what’s at stake for each of our local teams this week.
Loganville (19-7 overall, 9-3 Region 8-AAAAA): Despite losing three region games, the Red Devils are still sitting atop the league standings. Win out against Eastside this week, and they’d give new manager Bran Mills his first championship as a head coach.
A loss or two could drop them down to second or third depending on the outcome of a series of tiebreakers.
Eastside, which just joined the region year, is in sixth place and out of the playoff race.
In fact, the school brass has relieved their first-year head coach of his duties even before the season is officially over.
The series opener was set for Monday at Red Devils Field.
Game 2 is Wednesday at Eastside in Covington.
Walnut Grove (17-8 overall, 8-4 Region 8-AAAAA): With their first-ever win over Loganville last week, the Warriors kept alive their slim region title hopes. They’ll close out the season this week with a home-and-home series with Jackson County, which entered the week a game behind Greenbrier for the region’s fourth and final playoff berth.
The opener was scheduled for Monday at Jackson. Game 2 is Wednesday at Walnut Grove
The Warriors entered the week in third place, a game behind Apalachee, which swept Walnut Grove earlier in the season. To jump from first to third, Walnut Grove will need to win both games against Jackson and then hope Loganville loses at least once and a one-win, last-place Johnson-Gainesville team sweeps Apalachee.
Monroe Area (13-15 overall, 4-8 Region 8-AAA): The Hurricanes are alone in fourth place in Region 8-AAA, a game ahead of Stephens County. The two teams will meet in a do-or-die doubleheader at Monroe on Thursday.
A sweep or split would secure the Hurricanes first state tournament berth in over a decade and the first in Chad Kitchens eight-year tenure as manager. Lose two and the Hurricanes will be cleaning out their lockers.
Social Circle (20-7 overall, 13-2 Region 8-A Public): After winning 13 consecutive region games, the Redskins appeared to have a stranglehold on the league title. But they lost two of three to Washington-Wilkes last week, dropping them into a tie for first place with Commerce.
The two frontrunners were set to the close out the season with a three-game series this week. The opener was scheduled for yesterday at Redskins Field followed by a doubleheader Friday in Commerce.
The Tigers are defending league champs and took two of three from the Redskins last spring to secure their title.
George Walton (16-10 overall, 7-5 Region 8-A Private): Sitting four games behind first-place Prince Avenue, the region title is out of reach for the Bulldogs. But finishing runner up and earning home field advantage in the first round of state is still very much a possibility.
The Bulldogs are in third place, just a game behind Athens Academy. The two will close out the season with a three-game series. GWA needs to sweep to secure second place or take two of three to tie and force a tiebreaker.
GWA was scheduled to host the series opener on Monday and the series finale on Thursday. Game two was set for Tuesday in Athens.
Loganville Christian (5-20 overall, 0-12 Region 8-A private): The Lions are still looking for their first league victory since joining the Georgia High School Association last year. They’ve dropped 27 consecutive region games.
They’ll need a major upset as they close out the season with a three game series against Prince Avenue, which has already secured the league title. The Lions were scheduled to host the series opener on Monday and finale on Thursday.
Game 2 was set for Tuesday at Prince Avenue in Athens.
