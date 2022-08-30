Somewhere, Nicole “Lucy” Conwell was smiling.
On Wednesday at Lady Canes’ Softball Field, the Monroe Area Lady Hurricanes paid tribute to their late coach with a planting of a white tree near the field, and having Larry Conwell, Nicole’s father, toss out the first pitch in its game against Loganville Christian Academy.
The Lady Canes then went out and played their best game of the season, beating LCA 11-1 in five innings. Monroe, now 2-5, had 17 hits. They got a complete game from pitcher Kayla Reynolds and made a number of fine defensive plays.
Monroe Area senior, Gracie Maddox, said Nicole Conwell. who died after a lengthy battle with hepatitis in July, was happy.
“One hundred percent, she is ecstatic,” Maddox said. “This whole game, this whole season, is a tribute to her and what she meant to us. We all did our part today, for her.”
Maddox was one of four Lady Canes to have three hits in the game. Kyh Rather, Addison Ray and Kyha Daws joined her. Two more had two hits, and Reynolds added a two-run triple that made it 10-1 in the fourth innings.
For new Monroe coach Clint Edwards, the team presented him a game ball for getting his first win Monday, a 12-1 win against Athens Christian. Wednesday’s tribute game romp was his second in a row.
“These girls have been working hard and today they came out swinging,” Edwards said. “We had hits all throughout the lineup. We’ve had three girls out with injuries, but we’ve had others step up. Our defense has been solid all season.
“Our pitcher, Kayla Reynolds, did an awesome job. Right now, I’m just really excited about our team and what we can do.”
LCA came in with a 6-1 record, but was stepping up to play a GHSA AAA team. They took a 1-0 lead on a single from Mollie Prince to score Haley Crenshaw, who had doubled off Reynolds.
Monroe bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the first. The big blow was a two-run home run by Ray. Daws’ single capped the rally.
Adalyn Perkins, who was one of Conwell’s big projects in developing her into a travel-ball star, doubled and scored in the second for a 5-1 lead. Perkins later singled and scored in a three-run third that boosted the lead to 8-1. Ray then had the second of her three hits to bring in Emma Gaarino, who had two hits and two RBIs.
Reynolds had a good outing in the circle with seven strikeouts. She allowed just the one run off four hits.
Prince took the loss for LCA.
Monroe Area 5, Social Circle 3
The Lady Canes continued their strong play by handing the Lady Redskins their first loss of the season on Thursday. Monroe has won three straight entering this week.
Social Circle stands at 8-1 going into a Monday road game at Loganville Christian Academy.
Social Circle defeated Morgan County 2-1 last Tuesday. Left-hander Madelyn Spinks picked up the win.
Westfield 12, George Walton 0
Kentucky commit, Sydney Langdon, was dominant by shutting out a good-hitting Lady Bulldog squad on Tuesday at GWA.
Langdon allowed only one hit, a first inning double to Riley Wilson. She came back and struck out 11 Lady Dogs.
Westfield, the five-time defending GIAA AAA state champs, got a three-run home run by Carleigh Knowles and a solo home run from Cate Raines.
Social Circle 12, George Walton 9
The Lady Redskins built an 8-0 lead after four innings and then had to stave off a late rally by GWA.
Khyler Hannah led the Lady Bulldog comeback with three hits and two runs scored. Riley Wilson had two hits and two RBIs.
Loganville 8, Jefferson 0
Loganville made quick work of Jefferson, building a 7-0 lead in the first three innings. The win boosts the Lady Red Devils to 8-2.
Lindsey Lumsden and Sammie Kolin each homered for LHS. Lumsden drove in four. Kolin had two hits and scored three times. Brooklin Lippert had two hits and two runs.
Grace Kendrick allowed just two hits.
Loganville 8, Archer 7
Loganville rallied from a 7-1 deficit by scoring seven runs to beat Archer.
Lindsey Lumsden had a home run and drove in three runs. Sammie Kolin had a home run. and Emma Smith had three hits. Brooklin Lippert had two hits and two runs scored. Megan Waites had two RBI off a single.
Maddie Mason went 3.1 innings for the win. Grace Kendrick pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.