JEFFERSON — A big region win couldn’t have come at a better time for the Loganville Red Devils.
And, boy, was it a big one.
Loganville dominated Jackson County 47-7 Friday night to move to 3-4 overall, but more importantly 2-2 in Region 8-AAAAA play. The win puts the Red Devils in a four way tie with Greenbrier, Jackson County and Walnut Grove for the third and fourth place spots in the region.
The Red Devils got rolling early when quarterback Tanner Greene found Austin May in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard score.
After a Jackson County punt, Solomon Leslie broke off a huge 73-yard run to put the Red Devils up by 2.
Jackson County found pay dirt with 30 seconds left in the first thanks to a 20-yard pass from Isaiah Maxey to Bailey Hamm. However, it would be the Panthers’ only score of the evening.
On the ensuing Loganville drive, Greene connected with May again, this time from 37 yards out.
From there on out it was all Loganville.
Greene tossed his third touchdoiwn of the half, a 39-yard score, to Michael Mason after the Red Devils got the ball back on a Jordan Davis interception.
Mason and Green hooked up again for a 60-yard pass with 4:00 left to play in the first half. That touchdown was set up thanks to an interception by James Ogeltree.
Loganville took a 34-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, but when play resumed, Avery Hamilton broke off an 11-yard run to make it 41-7 with 6:12 left to play in the third.
The Red Devils notched their final score at the start of the fourth quarter with Greene found Garrett Mason on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
However, before the clock hit zero, Cooper Kennedy was able to snag one more interception for the Red Devil defense.
Loganville will face one of its toughest tests yet next week when the Red Devils travel to Athens to face 10th-ranked Clarke Central in a crucial Region 8-AAAAA matchup.
