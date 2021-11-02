Ambitious, unbeaten Cincinnati got both a nod and a thud Tuesday night as the foremost question in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season. The Bearcats got a No. 6 ranking that doubled as both a highest and a lower.
It became the highest ever for a team outside the Power Five in the eight-season playoff era, and lower than many would have imagined. It promised a heap of noise directed at the 13-member playoff committee, which meets weekly and quietly near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Ahead of Cincinnati stood Georgia (8-0), which held down No. 1 in the no-brainer of the moment, its third week at No. 1 in the eight playoff seasons and first since November 2017. Brainteasers followed as the committee stewed especially over places Nos. 3 to 9.
☝️ #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/JRQUkwaQk2— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 2, 2021
It bestowed No. 2 upon Alabama (7-1) in something of a surprise, followed by No. 3 Michigan State (8-0), No. 4 Oregon (7-1) and No. 5 to Ohio State (7-1), which lost at home to Oregon on Sept. 11. In juncture after juncture along the 25-team list, the committee valued head-to-head victory, as with No. 21 Wisconsin (5-3) ahead of a team it just defeated, No. 22 Iowa (6-2), and No. 17 Mississippi State (5-3) ahead of a team it just defeated, No. 18 Kentucky (6-2).
Cincinnati, as a team with the best CV of any Group of Five team in the playoff era, won its major head-to-head against Notre Dame (7-1), which settled in at No. 10. Weighing the games after that, however, the committee succumbed to how things looked rather than how things finished, tempering its assessment based on Cincinnati's slight wobbliness on Oct. 23 against Navy (2-6) and Saturday against Tulane (1-7).
"I would say the committee has great respect for Cincinnati," committee chairman Gary Barta, the athletic director at Iowa, said on ESPN. But, he said soon thereafter: "When you look at their schedule, who did they play after that?" He then listed off Navy, Tulane and even Tulane's deploying of a freshman quarterback.
As Cincinnati serves as the latest cause celebre in a sport long noted for its caste system, the spots above the Bearcats do figure to roil. Michigan State must travel to Ohio State on Nov. 20. Alabama and Georgia might play each other in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. But the spots below them also figure to rumble, especially with the team slighted all the down to No. 8: Oklahoma, which stands at a non-wowing 9-0, but also has big-gain games still scheduled against No. 12 Baylor, Iowa State and No. 11 Oklahoma State.
Of even more concern to Cincinnati, perhaps, would be the committee's omission of both SMU (7-1) and Houston (7-1), one a future Bearcat opponent (Nov. 20) and the other possibly likewise (American Athletic Conference championship game). Having those teams ranked could have boosted Cincinnati's chances for gains later on. "Again," Barta said, "we look at what's happened so far. We don't project ahead. I'm not ready to say there's a ceiling [on the AAC or Group of Five teams]."
All told, the Group of Five, the bottom half of the sport's top tier, which year upon year battles both fewer resources and the onus of lighter schedules, placed four teams in the rankings. It had BYU (7-2) at No. 15, Fresno State (7-2) at No. 23, and San Diego State (7-1) at No. 24. Group of Five teams have made inching progress through the eight seasons, led by Boise State's finish at No. 20 in 2014, all the way to No. 8 finishes by UCF in 2018 and Cincinnati in 2020. Before Tuesday night, the No. 7 ranking with that Cincinnati began the 2020 rankings had been the highest ever posted by the top-tier underclass. The 2021 Bearcats seemed to have the closest thing to the required formula thus far: an unbeaten record that included a big-time win over a Power Five team (Notre Dame) plus another win over a Power Five team (Indiana), both on the road.
Michigan (7-1), which just led Michigan State, 30-14, on the road in the third quarter before faltering, held down No. 7, a decision that seemed to contain quite some forgiveness. No. 9 went to Wake Forest (8-0), one of only two ACC teams in the mix (besides No. 25 Pitt), and No. 10 to Notre Dame. The Deacons had made only a single appearance in all the years before, that on Nov. 5, 2019, when they arrived at No. 19 with their 7-1 record, before disappearing with an ensuing 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech (followed by a 52-3 loss at Clemson).
This was the 43rd set of rankings by the various committees through the years of the playoff era, and the first not to include Clemson, whose dynasty has ebbed to 5-3 this year. That left Alabama and Ohio State as the only two programs ranked in every survey since the beginning in 2014. Alabama has been No. 1, in fact, for 23 of the 43 listings to date, and while the committee membership does change each year (with six changes this year), the reverence for the Crimson Tide remains.
"There was a lot of consensus for Alabama to be No. 2," Barta said, referring to a Crimson Tide team with a hard win at unranked Florida that has faded in impression as Florida has faded to 4-4, and with wins over two ranked teams: No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 17 Mississippi State. Alabama lost at Texas A&M (6-2), which got the No. 14 ranking, just behind No. 13 Auburn (6-2), whom the Aggies welcome to town this weekend.
After lauding Alabama per custom, the committee "took a few hours working through three to nine," Barta said, and that jumble defied predicting as ESPN rolled out the teams slowly on its telecast. The slighting of Oklahoma, the forgiving of Michigan, the mystery of Cincinnati and the elevation of Michigan State made for a confusing bunch separated by margins seemingly tiny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.