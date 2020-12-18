Editor's notes: **For purposes of ranking, statistics were only totaled for regular-season games. *Because coaches have different definitions of what constitutes a tackle, total tackle numbers are presented individually by team rather than in rank order.
After bursting onto the scene as a freshman last fall, Social Circle quarterback Logan Cross raised his level of play in 2020, finishing as Walton County’s leading passer.
He supplanted Loganville senior Tanner Greene, who closed out an illustrious career as a four-year starter for the Red Devils, and had finished among the top two passers in the area the past three years.
Benefitting from playing in a pass-first offense under new head coach Rob Patton, Cross completed 177 of 300 attempts for 1,775 yards. More impressively, he tossed 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions. That was quite an improvement over last fall, when he had as many picks (10) as scores.
“He worked hard to learn the new offense,” Patton said. “He did a great job of making the plays and taking care of the ball,” Patton said. “When he did take his shots, he made sure it was where only our guy could get to it and the other guy couldn’t.”
Greene had 1,486 yards in the regular season, a yard fewer than last year when he was the county’s leading passer. He concludes his career with 5,356 yards passing.
George Walton appears to have found its quarterback of the future in Gavin Hall, who earned the starting job this year as a freshman and finished third in the county with 929 yards despite playing in a run-first offense.
Hall was among a quartet of Bulldogs to finish among the top 10 in rushing in the county.
Senior Jackson Ellerbee dropped
to third from second in rushing, finishing with 789 yards and nine touchdowns, largely because he had a host of teammates the share the load.
Hall was fifth in rushing with 560 yards followed by Jake Whitten in seventh place with 494 yards and Lathan Folgman ninth with 463.
Monroe Area had the top rusher and receiver in the county.
Sophomore Alan Jones was a pleasant surprise for a Hurricanes offense that had been hit hard by graduation. He was the area’s only runner to break the 1,000-yard mark, if barely, with 1,006 yards on 156 carries.
He also proved effective as a receiver, mostly on short passes in the flats, with 16 catches for 309 yards and five TDs, good for eighth place among receiver.
Monroe senior Bryant Olson led the county in receiving with 35 catches for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. He compiled most of his yards early in the season when Selatian Straughter and Jeremiah Anderson were under center.
After Mason Byron took over as starting quarterback over the final three games, the Hurricanes hardly ever threw the ball.
Defensively, Monroe swept the major statistical categories with the leaders in both sacks and interceptions.
Junior defensive end Bernard Manga led the county with six while his teammate Cortez Sorrell tied Walnut Grove’s Kyle Smith for second with five.
Byron led the county with five interceptions, including two returned for scores.
PASSING (Player/School/Com and Att/Yds/TDs/INTs)
- Logan Cross, SC, 170/300, 1,775, 17, 4
- Tanner Greene, LHS, 107/177, 1,486, 9, 9
- Gavin Hall, GWA, 64/128, 929, 8, 3
- Evan Welborn, WG, 84/112, 895, 7, 3
- Brent Taylor, LCA, 43/112, 442, 5, 1
- Jeremiah Anderson, MA, 35/55, 557, 6, 3
- Josh Ruder, LCA, 36/71, 471, 6, 5
- Selatian Straughter, MA, 25/47, 423, 4, 1
RUSHING (Player/School/Rush/Yds/TDs)
- Alan Jones, MA, 156, 1,006, 3
- Chad Walden, WG, 142, 856, 6
- Jackson Ellerbee, GWA, 103, 789, 9
- Avery Hamilton, LHS, 121, 763, 7
- Gavin Hall, GWA, 92, 560, 8
- Mason Byron, MA, 57, 515, 6
- Jake Whitten, GWA, 46, 494, 6
- Solomon Leslie, LHS, 94, 481, 3
- Laythan Folgman, GWA, 57, 463, 4
- Valentino Foma, LCA, 73, 301, 2
RECEIVING (Player/School/Recep/Yds/TDs)
- Bryant Olson, MA, 35, 634, 7
- Hunter Hampton, LCA, 30, 577, 7
- Austin May, LHS, 39, 576, 6
- KJ Reid, SC, 38, 531, 5
- Michael Mason, LHS, 27, 436, 4
- Austin Coleman, WG, 30, 424, 4
- Eric Taylor, SC, 33, 402, 6
- Alan Jones, MA, 16, 309, 5
- Jake Whitten, GWA, 18, 291, 3
- Lawson Steele, GWA, 32, 290, -
TACKLES*
- Loganville Christian
- Justice Porter, 35
- Nick Ruder, 31
- Cameron Lifsey, 29
- Loganville
- Brandon Thorton, 48
- Neto Okpala, 36
- Gabe Farmer, 28
- Monroe Area
- Jeffery Smith, 86
- Mason Byron, 78
- RJ Ivey, 40
- Social Circle
- Tucker Cleary, 72
- Mason Moore, 45
- Phillip Baynes, 37
- Walnut Grove
- Dylan Nunn, 70
- Grayson Blalock, 47
- Colby Yancey, 46
- George Walton
- Jake Whitten, 35
- Michael Dagenhart, 26
- Trae Adkins, 19
INTERCEPTIONS
- Mason Byron, MA, 5
- Cooper Kennedy, LHS, 3
- Brent Taylor, LCA, 3
- Tarance Breedlove, LHS, 2
- Gabe Farmer, LHS, 2
- Valentino Foma, LCA, 2
- Kolton Goodbar, WG, 2
- Hunter Hampton, MA, 2
- Mason Lawson, LHS, 2
- Mason Moore, SC, 2
SACKS
- Bernard Manga, MA, 6
- Kyle Smith, WG, 5
- Cortez Sorrell, MA, 5
- Grayson Blalock, WG, 4
- Michael Dagenhart, GWA, 3
- Jason Eligwe, LHS, 3
- Laythan Folgman, GWA, 3
- Dylan Nunn, WG, 3
- Neto Okpala, LHS, 3
- Mitchell McCullough, LHS, 3
