Ask Micah Cordle what his expectations are for the upcoming football season and chances are he just might channel his inner Mr. T for the answer.
“Pain.”
At 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, the Loganville offensive lineman is certainly capable of putting a hurt on opposing defenders.
But ever since his freshman year, when he was tossed into the fray as a starter just before kickoff of the Monroe Area game, Cordle has learned to deal with his own discomfort.
In another rivalry game against Walnut Grove a few weeks later, he felt a brutal stab in his right shoulder. But he shrugged it off as part of the price you pay for playing at a high level.
A concussion a year later against Madison County caused him to miss a game, but he came back to finish out the season.
All seemed to be going smoothly last season until a key showdown against Jackson County in late October. During warmups, he felt a snap.
He played the rest of the year, wearing a shoulder brace every practice and game. In January, he had surgery for what was diagnosed as a slap tear.
After doctors started looking around at his right shoulder, he was diagnosed with a torn labrum. Cordle immediately flashed back to the Walnut Grove game his freshman season.
After talking with the team trainer, he expects his shoulder brace will be retrofitted for his right shoulder this season. Another surgery is likely.
Given all that, Cordle says he’ll probably forego any thoughts of playing college football, electing instead for tech school and the workaday world.
“The injuries are part of it,” Cordle said of his decision. “I’m just 18 years old and I’m already looking at my second surgery. College football would only step things up another level or two.”
Given that this will probably be his last season playing a game he devoted much of his young life to, Cordle plans to leave it all on the field. He’s counting on his teammates to do the same.
“We lost a lot of games we should’ve or could’ve won last year,” Cordle said. “I think we’re looking pretty good right now. If we all just go out and play our best, I think we could have a special season.”
Though he’s played every position on the offensive line, he’ll probably start at one of the guard spots.
“He’s a big kid,” Loganville head coach Brad Smith said. “But he’s extremely agile. He’s got great feet and can really move. I think we’ve got a good group up front, and he’s going to be our bell cow.”
