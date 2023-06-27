Kam Durden will open the 2023 football season as a fourth-year starter for Social Circle.
He shouldn’t have been.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Kam Durden will open the 2023 football season as a fourth-year starter for Social Circle.
He shouldn’t have been.
Amarion Russell was the man heading into 2020, having finished third in the county in rushing the previous season. But he was injured early in the season opener against George Walton Academy. The next man up was Durden, an inexperienced, undersized, and wide-eyed freshman.
It didn’t go well.
He was held to 20 yards or less rushing in eight games. He had 59 against Walnut Grove, but that came on his only carry. He finished the season with 158 yards on 43 carries.
“He was a 14-year-old freshman going up against guys who were a lot bigger and stronger than him,” said Redskins head coach Rob Patton, who was in his first year on the job. “No doubt, he took a pounding.”
A similar scenario played out in 2021 as Russell went down early in the season, forcing Durden unto the role of feature back. He finished with 364 yards and four touchdowns.
Last fall was the first time he began a season knowing he would be the starter. In a pass-first offense, he compiled 692 yards.
His best game came in the sixth week against an unbeaten and highly ranked Lamar County team that featured 5-star linebacker C.J. Allen. Durden ran for over 100 yards for the first time in a 39-7 upset.
Heading into his fourth and final season, the scene is set for a big finish.
“He’s a different human now,” said Patton of his returning running back’s transformation since his first season.
He squats over 400 pounds and benches over 300, has added nearly 30 pounds and grown a few inches since his inaugural varsity campaign.
Chances are, he’ll be leaned on much more as well, at least early in the season. Lost to graduation was four-year starting quarterback Logan Cross, who now holds every school passing record, along with most of his favorite receiving targets.
As a result, the Redskins might be more run oriented while breaking in a new quarterback.
Meanwhile, Durden will also pull double duty at outside linebacker.
“Last year, we tried to give him a break,” Patton said. “But we’ll be using him more on defense this year. He’s such a great athlete and football player, it’s hard to keep him off the field.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.