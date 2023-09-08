The Loganville High School football team was looking for a big performance Friday to get their season back on the right track.
The Red Devils (2-2) got a huge one with a 49-31 win in an instant classic. It was certainly not easy though as visiting Apalachee fought tooth and nail to the end.
LHS did have a big offensive contest with linemen Dylan Robbins, Henry Simpson, Caleb Dabney, Jake Taylor and Carter Hayes clearing the way in the trenches.
Apalachee took the second half kickoff and used almost half of the third quarter to get a 39-yard field goal by Jacob Galomo to cut the LHS lead to 28-17.
The Wildcats (0-3) then forced a punt and took over again at their 26.
AHS found the end zone again on a 62-yard pass from Howard Holloway to Undre Burton. Galomo’s PAt cut the lead to 28-24 with 3:34 still left in the third.
A three-and-out by LHS gave the football back to AHS. The Wildcats took over at their own 41 with all the momentum.
AHS now looked to take its first lead of the night but a chop block call erased a run to the LHS 3. The drive then faced a third and 27 at the 35. A defensive pass interference call made it a more manageable third and 12.
A 10-yard completion left the Wildcats with a fourth and two at the 8. AHS initially was going for another field goal but after a timeout decided to go for it and ended up half a yard short of a first down.
LHS took over at its own 7 and got a huge 86-yard run from Francis to the Apalachee 2. Francis then took the final two yards to give LHS some needed breathing space with 10:33 left.
Francis then added the two-point conversion for a 36-24 lead.
The Wildcats raced back down the field for a 17-yard keeper by Holloway with 9:06 left. The PAT cut the LHS margin to 36-31.
The Red Devils once again had the answer as Hannah connected with Souare for a 32-yard score on a fourth and three play with 4:29 remaining. The two-point attempt failed as the track meet waged on.
Bryce Genske then sealed the marathon win with an interception return to the AHS 21 with 2:44 left.
Hannah raced 27 yards with 28 seconds left for one final score.
The Devils held a 28-14 lead at halftime but had a chance to get more after a negative yardage punt by Apalachee gave LHS possession at the Wildcat 36. A 35-yard field goal was just wide left, however.
Loganville took the game’s opening series and quickly moved 56 yards for its first points of the contest. Olani Francis reached the end zone on a 28-yard run with 10:05 left in the opening quarter. Devin Pugh added the extra point.
AHS needed just one play to answer as Favian Williford raced 65 yards for a score.
The Red Devils would march for their second score on a 2-yard run by Joseph Barnes. Pugh’s kick made it 14-7 with 6:57 still remaining in the opening quarter.
After forcing a punt, LHS took over at its own 38. The Red Devils scored for the third time in the opening quarter as Francis got in from the 1-yard line on fourth and goal with six seconds remaining in the first.
Brody Hannah connected with Ahmed Souare on a 34-yard pass to help key the drive.
AHS cut the lead to one score on a 19-yard run by Williford.
Needing a score to regain the momentum, LHS found pay dirt on a 52-yard pass from Hannah to Souare, who made a highlight film catch with 2:31 before halftime.
Several players helped lead Loganville on the defensive side of the football including Kaden Derbridge, Bryce Genske, Charles Barkley-Smith, Luke Culbertson, Boulder Barrett and Dylan Britt.
The Devils travel to Winder-Barrow next Friday.
AHS is looking to rebuild its program which has been down for several years. One-time LHS assistant Mike Hancock is in his first year directing the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.