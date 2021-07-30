Like for most people, 2020 was a tough year for Brad Smith as he began his first job as a head football coach in the midst of a pandemic.
Trying to introduce himself and his system to a new team via Zoom while dealing with COVID-19-induced limitations wasn’t an ideal way to begin his tenure at his alma mater.
When the calendar turned to 2021, things didn’t get much better.
Already faced with some key losses to graduation, the Red Devils leader lost several coaches to other programs, including both of his coordinators.
Desperately in need of some good news, Smith got it in the form of Gavin Hall. The former George Walton Academy quarterback transferred to Loganville in February.
“It was a godsend,” Smith said. “Having lost our offensive coordinator and some key players, we were really up in the air offensively.”
With Hall expected to step into the starting slot, Smith is resting a lot easier these days.
Hall emerged as a freshman sensation last fall when he led the Bulldogs to the third round of the state playoffs. He compiled over 1,500 all-purpose yards and had eight rushing and passing touchdowns.
He began his career with a bang, leading GWA to a 35-7 victory over cross-county rival Social Circle, compiling 151 all-purpose yards and scoring twice.
But the win would later be erased, one of six victories the Bulldogs would be forced to forfeit after the Georgia High School Association found the program guilty of multiple infractions at season’s end. In an unrelated development, Shane Davis resigned as the school’s head coach after being suspended by GWA’s former headmaster.
For Hall, who led an effort to keep Davis at GWA, the turmoil ultimately led him to Loganville.
“I just didn’t want to play for that school anymore,” Hall said.
Instead, he arrives at his new school at the perfect time. Lost to graduation was four-year starting quarterback Tanner Greene, who led the county in passing two of the past four years.
Hall finished third in the county, behind Greene, in passing last fall. But he did it in a run-first offense. He’ll likely have more opportunities to show off his arm this fall.
“He makes some throws I’ve not seen some college players make,” Smith said.
But his biggest strength is his ability to do damage both with his arms and legs.
At GWA, he was the second-leading rusher on a team that had four players finish among the top 10 in the county in running yards.
“He’s a true dual threat,” Smith said. “He’s going to really put some defenses in a bad bind.”
But Smith is trying to develop his new signal caller into a complete quarterback, making sure he’s comfortable in the pocket and goes through his progression before tucking the ball and running.
For Hall, the transition has had its rocky moments.
“At GWA, the offense was a lot simpler, usually with just one read,” Hall said. “At Loganville, we have a lot of RPOs (run pass options), so every play has a read.”
Given some off-season work and two weeks of spring practice, Hall appears to be settling into his new surroundings and has become more comfortable with he offense.
“I know it was frustrating for him early, but he’s picking things up quickly,” Smith said. “I’m excited to see what he can do when the season starts.”
