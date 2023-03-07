George Walton girls basketball

George Walton Academy won the first girls state basketball championship in program history Friday. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Lori Hines just concluded her 15th season as head girls basketball coach at George Walton Academy. And what a fitting conclusion it was.

With a 37-27 win over Brookstone at the Mercer University in Macon last Friday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed the Georgia Independent Athletic Association state championship. It was the first for the longtime Bulldogs coach, who is closing fast on 400 career coaching victories (she has 340, with 242 coming at GWA).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.