Well boys and girls, David Johnson is on vacation this week. So, you’re stuck with a column from me instead. Some of y’all may actually like that more.
Anyhow, we’re getting into the most wonderful time of the year. Normally that’s what we refer to the Christmas season as, but seeing as how baseball season is kind of like Christmas for me you’ll understand my excitement.
If you’ve read my column in this space for a while, you’ll recall I’ve talked a decent amount about growing up with the great Braves teams of the ’90s and early 2000s.
If you grew up in Georgia, or even in the surrounding states without a MLB franchise, in the ’90s and early 2000s it’s almost impossible for you not to become a Braves fan. Three years after I was born, the Braves won the World Series and all through my childhood there was no doubt the Braves would win the NL pennant or at least the East.
The Braves were loaded with talent when I was growing up. Names like Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Brian McCann and Jeff Francoeur were names that I regularly heard called over the radio or on TV on TBS.
I’ve had my fair share of great memories like Chipper Jones’ final home run that I talked about in a February 2018 column, but I’ve also seen my share of bad times as a Braves fan. I’m talking about things like the infield fly call against the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card a few years ago or that blow call in Sunday’s game against the Phillies.
Just FYI, Alec Bohm still hasn’t touched home plate.
But this year’s home opening day win over the Phillies will go down in the memory banks as one of the better memories. For the first time in over a year, fans were allowed in Truist Park and it was a sight for sore eyes after all we’ve dealt with over the past year thanks to COVID-19.
But the real joy of the game was watching the Braves throttle the Phillies. Ronald Acuna’s home run was epic.
This Braves team that has been assembled over the past few years is reminiscent of those dominant teams in the ’90s. I can’t wait to watch what they do the rest of this season. Who knows, maybe they won’t blow a 3-1 lead to the Dodgers in the NLCS and get back to the World Series this year.
