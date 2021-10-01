After Thursday’s 7-0 win over Washington-Wilkes, the Social Circle Lady Redskins still control their own destiny in the region race.
With a win on Tuesday against Commerce, the Lady Redskins can claim the 2021 Region 8-A Public championship. Should they lose, however, the teams will play again Wednesday to decide a champion.
Head coach Bryan Eades stressed to the players that he doesn’t want to play past Tuesday.
“You have to go into it knowing, if Commerce were to win, that’s not the end,” Eades said. “We split and have an ‘if’ game to play on Wednesday. But, I told them [after Thursday’s game] we want to finish it on Tuesday.”
Thanks to the latest win over Washington-Wilkes, the Lady Redskins are currently on a six-game winning streak — a winning streak that actually started against Commerce less than two weeks ago.
Social Circle went on the road to defeat the Lady Tigers 7-6. From there, the Lady Redskins have dominated other region competition.
In a Sept. 23 doubleheader against Towns County, Social Circle won by a combined 26-0. It followed that up with a 15-0 victory at Lincoln County on Sept. 28.
The cherry on top came when the Lady Redskins avenged an earlier season loss with a 3-2 triumph at Franklin County.
This streak feeds into what Eades wanted to see from his ball club from the very beginning.
Before the season even commenced, Eades wanted to see his team play their best as the end of September approached. In his list of season goals, that ranked toward the top.
Eades believes the players have done just that. He just hopes that the players can maintain the same level of focus heading into the potentially last game of the regular season.
“I think they’ve seen that, if they play well and execute, that we can be a good team,” Eades said. “So, hopefully, they’ll come out and want it bad enough to get a win. But we’re at the point in the season where every game is a playoff game. That’s what I’m trying to stress to them is that our playoff starts Tuesday.”
Social Circle will be at home when it faces Commerce. The contest start time is set for 5:30 p.m.
Loganville
Entering as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in Region 8-5A, Loganville and Eastside split in doubleheader action on Thursday.
It was a tale of two totally different games.
Game 1 featured a 10-1 Lady Eagles win while Game 2 saw Loganville win 9-1.
Runs scored for Eastside were bookended with home runs.
Emma Hopper started things off with a homer while facing a 1-2 count. Hopper’s home run scored three runs that gave her team a 3-0 advantage early.
The last two runs scored came courtesy of a 2-run home run off the bat of Dezariah Johnson that cleared the right field fence.
Johnson finished the first game having gone 2-for-5 with five RBIs.
In addition to her contributions at the plate, Johnson also had an impressive performance on the mound. She pitched a complete, seven-inning game only allowing five hits, one run (which was not earned) and struck out four batters.
As for the Lady Devils, they flipped the script in Game 2.
Loganville scored its nine runs at a slow pace.
It scored two runs in the first, third and fifth. In the last half inning of the game, it scored three runs to provide plenty of cushion for a definitive eigh-run win.
Megan Waites led in their victory going 2-for-3 and batting four runs in to score. Shelby Coffey will get credit for the win pitching six innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and registering one strikeout.
By winning Game 2, the Lady Devils take the season win over Eastside having defeated the Lady Eagles 11-8 on Sept. 7.
But, with one week remaining in the season, both teams have secured their places in the 2021 AAAAA playoffs.
Loganville remains in the lead of Region 8-5A while Eastside comes in at No. 2.
