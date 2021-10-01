SOCIAL CIRCLE — After Friday’s 40-6 loss over the Washington-Wilkes Tigers, the Social Circle Redskins football still remains no. 2 in Region 8-A Public with a 3-3 record.
Turnovers told the story for the Redskins on offense.
Specifically, with just 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Logan Cross passed the ball to running back Amarion Russell. The pair connected on the pass to advance the ball downfield. But the end of the play resulted in a lost fumble that gave possession back to the Tigers.
The Redskins' defense remained tough, though. But it still wasn’t a match for the Tigers as they were able to seemingly score with ease.
The only score of the night for the Redskins came in the second quarter. Wide receiver KJ Reid, scored on a rushing touchdown to not let his team be shut out.
This still wasn’t enough to contend with the Tigers’ offense as the Redskins were unable to maintain possession of the ball for most of the night.
When halftime arrived, Social Circle found itself trailing 20-6.
By the third quarter, the Tigers scored another touchdown, putting them up by 26.
As the third quarter came to an end, the Tigers held the Redskins outside of the red zone with Social Circle never posing another scoring threat.
The loss returns Social Circle back to .500 with a 3-3 record. It will be back next Friday, Oct. 8 at home, where they are 3-0, playing against the 3-2 Lincoln County Red Devils.
