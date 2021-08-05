When George Walton Academy’s football season came to an end last December in the third round of the state playoffs, Laythan Folgman knew he’d be called on as a leader for the 2021 team.
But the rising senior had no idea the extent he’d be relied on to carry the program.
Shortly after the Bulldogs were ousted from the playoffs on a chilly December night in Savannah, their head coach Shane Davis was suspended by then headmaster Dan Dolan for reasons still unclear. In a tumultuous and controversial turn of events, Davis resigned weeks later, prompting an exodus of key players from the program.
Folgman considered transferring himself, but decided to stay when considering the possibility of being ruled ineligible if he did leave. As a result, as the season approaches, he’s one of just three seniors on the roster.
Given his major contributions last fall — he was among the team’s leading rushers and tacklers — it’s safe to say he’s indispensable this season.
“Last year, I got a few plays off in some situations,” Folgman said. “But this year, I doubt I’ll ever come off the field.”
He’s expected carry most of the load on offense as a running back and be calling most of the defensive sets as a middle linebacker.
He’ll also do most of the calling off the field as well. New head coach Logan Beer has delegated most of the communications with players to Folgman.
“If it’s not involving parents, I get him to send out texts and talk with his teammates,” Beer said. “I talk with him all the time. He does it all. He’s my right hand man.”
Folgman gladly accepts the added responsibility.
“I want to be one of the players they look up to,” Folgman said. “I want to show the freshmen and sophomores what it takes and what’s expected.”
Unfortunately, given the off-season turmoil, not much is expected of the Bulldogs this fall. The roster presently features just over 20 players, most of whom are young and inexperienced.
“There are a lot of people who are expecting us to go 0-10,” Folgman concedes. “But I think we can have a good season and a winning record. We might not be big, but we’re going to give it all we have every play, every second.”
Folgman is making sure there no lack of effort. He lets his teammates know when to be where and metes out consequences if necessary.
At a recent practice, several players fell short of the mark in a particular drill. Folgman himself directed a series of wind sprints as a wake-up call.
“He’s our leader on offense and defense and off the field,” Beer said. “We’re going to counting on him all year.”
