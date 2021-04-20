It’s the final week of the high school baseball regular season, and it promises to be a thriller.
If you’re a fan of one of our local squads, you’ll be living and dying on every pitch. If you don’t have a dog in the fight but love the prep game, you’re in for a treat.
Five of our six GHSA-affiliated teams are facing huge, some even make-or-break, series in a battle to make their respective state tournaments. After last year’s season was cut short by the pandemic, it’s only fitting that we’re enjoying some meaningful baseball this time around.
Loganville, which has dominated its region the past three years, suddenly finds itself in a must-win situation to earn a fourth-consecutive 8-AAAAA title. Greenbrier, which moved into the neighborhood thanks to GHSA reclassification, has matched the Red Devils pitch for pitch.
They split their two meetings and are tied heading into the final week. As a result, Loganville needs to sweep Eastside and then get a little help from Clarke Central to avoid a one-game playoff with Greenbrier for the league championship.
Walnut Grove, which is having one of the best seasons in school history, has the misfortune of being in the same region as Loganville and Greenbrier. But they can lock down third place in the league by sweeping Jackson or by the Red Devils getting their much-needed sweep.
Monroe Area, the local mystery team, has proven it can beat the best (see earlier win over top-ranked Hart County) but can also fall into a tailspin (see midseason seven-game losing skid). They’ve won their past six and can secure fourth place and a state playoff berth if they make it seven straight with a win over Stephens County.
Social Circle has a chance to make the biggest move, but it’ll take some incredibly heaving lifting. Despite being swept by Washington-Wilkes to fall into third in 8-AA, the Redskins can still finish runner-up and earn an all-important first-round home series.
But to do so, they’ll need to sweep Commerce, which currently sits atop the league standings.
Sitting in the most precarious spot is George Walton Academy. The Bulldogs haven’t missed the state playoffs since joining GHSA in 2011. But unless they can sweep a three-game series against Athens Academy this week, they’ll set an ugly precedent and stay home for the postseason.
Better buckle up those bleacher belts, local baseball fans. It’s going be a wild ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.