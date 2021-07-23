When Jackson Boss decided to take another chance on himself, he never envisioned leading his team in appearances in back-to-back seasons.
But that is just what he did.
At the end of 2019, Boss was pitching for the club team while attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, but his club teammates were convinced he could compete at the Division I level, so he sent head coach Robert Woodard an email.
Woodward quickly agreed with his teammates after only seeing a few pitches from Boss. In January 2020, Boss joined the bullpen for the 49ers with no idea on how or if he would be used.
“I thought if we were up or down 20 runs then I would go in,” said Boss. “I thought I would just be to save arms.”
Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Boss was leading the 49ers in appearances. He appeared in 11 of Charlotte’s 19 games out of the bullpen in 2020.
Among these appearances would be where Boss realized he could compete at the highest level of college baseball. Boss feels his “turning point” came after an 8-2 loss to the University of Tennessee in 2020. He went 2 1⁄3 innings and gave up no runs.
Two weeks later, Boss had another clean outing against Coastal Carolina. He again went two innings and allowed no runs.
At the start of the 2021 season, Boss was unsure about his role again.
“I was nervous, even after the 2020 season,” Boss said, “because of the talent that came into the program this offseason.”
The former Warrior would lead the 49ers with 29 appearances in 2021 as a redshirt junior. He posted a 4.83 ERA over 31.2 innings pitched in relief.
Boss signed with Young Harris College out of high school, his only offer, and played one season before transferring in 2017 to attend UNCC as a student. Boss admittedly “did not have the love for baseball” when he made the decision to transfer but began playing on the club team at UNCC.
A longshot story in sports, like Boss’, gives all athletes hope for their own futures. Boss said that he has had multiple people message him on Instagram and Twitter with similar stories asking him for advice and his experience.
After making 40 appearances in 78 career games for the 49ers, it is safe to say that his club teammates were right.
Boss is still searching for more this offseason. Boss was “touched up a little” at the end of the 2021 season and he thinks the addition of more off-speed stuff will help keep batters off-balance.
Charlotte finished with a 40-21 record in 2021 and took home the regular season Conference USA crown and made the postseason for the first time in 10 seasons. Their season eventually ended in the Greenville Regional after losses to top seeded East Carolina University and the University of Maryland.
Boss and the 49ers are looking to return to the college baseball postseason in 2022 and according to Boss, they are “definitely going to be a force.”
