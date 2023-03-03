The relentless pressure by St. Anne-Pacelli of Columbus proved fatal to George Walton Academy's hopes of playing for the Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA title.
The Vikings plundered GWA 72-48 to move to the GIAA finals Saturday afternoon against Stratford. The Bulldogs finished an excellent season for Coach Matt Reynolds at 24-6.
“We won 24 games and won the region championship, so I'm happy with my guys,” Reynolds said. “St. Anne is a very tough team. A key was whether we could handle their pressure and then be able to shoot. We didn't shoot it well enough.”
GWA turned the ball over 17 times and were just 17 of 46 shooting from the field, including a decisive 2-for-13 third quarter. Reese Gelsthorpe went out in impressive fashion, scoring a game-best 20 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
Logan Blalock had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists before fouling out with 3:05 left. Ethan Richards had seven points.
St. Anne, now 22-5, had five players reach double digits led by T.J. Smith's 21 points. Keondre Harris had 11, while Cam Ellis, Jaydance Ford and Amare Juste had 10 apiece.
St. Anne's pressure was apparent from the start. GWA’s challenge was getting the ball past the zone trap and then get something against the Vikings man defense.
Blalock made four free throws, a three pointer and a reverse layup to get GWA tied at nine.
St. Anne got five points to close the first and led 14-9 after one quarter.
The Bulldogs fell behind 22-11 when Gelsthorpe made his first basket of the game at the 4:11 mark of the quarter. He would make another two minutes later to make it 24-19 St.Anne.
Then Blalock made a block and started a break finished by Ethan Richards to pull GWA to within three at 24-21 with a minute before halftime.
St. Anne answered with a trey from Jaydannce Ford with five seconds left that made the halftime score 27-21.
Blalock had a great half to keep the Bulldogs in it. He scored nine points, had six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
St. Anne hit its first two shots of the half and GWA fell behind 12 at 33-21. Fatigue set in and St. Anne grew the lead to 22 at 50-28 by quarter's end.
Gelsthope did have a four-point play in the fourth quarter to bring some cheer to the Bulldog faithful.
