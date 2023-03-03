The relentless pressure by St. Anne-Pacelli of Columbus proved fatal to George Walton Academy's hopes of playing for the Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA title.

The Vikings plundered GWA 72-48 to move to the GIAA finals Saturday afternoon against Stratford. The Bulldogs finished an excellent season for Coach Matt Reynolds at 24-6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.