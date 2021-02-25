For the first time since 2014, both the Walnut Grove boys and girls basketball teams are headed to the state playoffs.
Both teams finished as the No. 4 team in their respective tournaments. The Warriors fell to Greenbrier 50-45 in the boys consolation game while the Lady Warriors fell to Clarke Central 39-37 in overtime during the girls consolation game.
The Warriors last made the playoffs in 2016 when they made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to Monroe of Albany. The Lady Warriors’ last playoff appearance was 2014.
“It’s huge for our seniors,” Lady Warriors coach Scott Hopkins said. “It makes what they went through these past four years worth it. The energy in our locker room is amazing right now.”
Walnut Grove’s boys team is now set to travel to St. Pius X on Wednesday at 7 p.m. while the girls team will travel to Southwest Dekalb.
