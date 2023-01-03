Walnut Grove head football coach Robert Andrews received a text from a former player several weeks ago.
It was from Preston Little, a senior wide receiver on the Warriors winless 2019 team. He just wanted to let his former coach know he’d been accepted into dental school.
“I don’t want to take anything away from winning, because it feels great,” Andrews said. “But for me, stuff like that is really what it’s all about.”
For the previous four years, that’s all it was about as the Warriors managed just just eight wins over that span. What’s more, they were losing by an average of 28 points a game.
Heading into the 2022 season, Robert Andrews knew he was facing a crossroads, both for himself and the Walnut Grove football program.
He would be working under a new principal and athletics director, neither of whom had been around when he was hired and both of whom had done their best in a short time to bolster the team’s chance at success.
The Warriors dropped into Class AAAA from AAAAA and faced a more manageable non-region schedule.
Andrews and the Warriors took full advantage, winning a school record nine games, making the playoffs for just the second time, earning the program’s first-ever home playoff game and first postseason victory.
For his perseverance in setting the Walnut Grove program on a winning path, Andrews is The Walton
Tribune 2022 Football Coach of the Year.
“Anytime a program does something first, it’s exciting,” Andrews said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the coaches, the players, the community. They’ve really persevered and kept fighting to be the best they could be.”
Back in 2019, the players who were seniors on this year’s team went 0-17 combined in varsity and jayvee play as freshmen.
“But they stayed the course and became leaders,” Andrews said.
The Warriors benefitted from a pair of record-setting performances on offense. Senior quarterback Ashton Adams set a school mark for passing yards while sophomore Emadd Howard is the school’s new single-season rushing leader.
“It was great having a couple of guys who were a threat to take it to the house every time they touched the ball,” Andrews said.
While Howard is expected back next fall, a huge senior class is departing, leaving Andrews with a major rebuilding job next season. But the returners will come back to a program that’s enjoyed an historic season as opposed to just another losing campaign.
For Andrews, he’s hoping it marks a turning point in a program he’s labored tirelessly to build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.