SCHS athletic director Craig Hargrove

Social Circle Athletic Director Craig Hargrove shows off his hardware for leading the Redskins athletic programs. 

Social Circle High School athletic department’s history books have been updated quite a bit lately. Over the last few years, the Redskins have enjoyed unprecedented success. 

At the helm of it all is athletic director Craig Hargrove. But, according to Hargrove, it’s the people at Social Circle High who make all the difference. 

