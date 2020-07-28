Editor's note: Now that the Georgia High School Association is allowing players to participate in preseason workouts, the prospect of a football season in the fall has improved greatly. As a result, area players are currently hard at work in the weight room and on the practice field preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will take an in depth look at the state of each local football program heading into the 2020 season.
LOGANVILLE – The recent news that the 2020 high school football season will be delayed until Sept. 4 would normally cause quite a tremor for teams competing in the Georgia High School Association.
For Loganville Christian Academy, however, it was likely just a blip on the radar and is some ways may even be welcomed. The Lions had already experienced one of the more hectic and downright unusual offseason of any area team in recent memory.
First, the program had a head coaching change. The previous head coach had been with the program for only a year and despite leading the team to the state playoffs a change was then made.
A new head coach was then hired only to do an about face and return to the school from which he came.
Throw in the COVID-19 health crisis, which was the official reason for the former new head coach leaving before one game or even one practice was held, and the program seemed to be sliding into outright chaos.
And did we mention the LCA athletic program was making the difficult move from the GISA to the GHSA for the 2020-2020 school year?
While the health crisis is ongoing and is enough to cause the GHSA to delay the start of the 2020 campaign, things have actually settled down somewhat for the football Lions at LCA. Head coach Tim Wellmaker makes it clear he is not looking for any other job and is with the Lions for the long haul.
“I am a man of faith so I leave things I cannot control in His hands,” Wellmaker said. “I am ready to lead this group of players. I have told the kids and their parents that I am not using this job as a stepping stone to something else. I am not seeking to be a head coach at a 7A school in Gwinnett County. I am not here to build a resume.”
The extra few weeks that LCA will now have before the 2020 season opener is probably just what the doctor ordered for the Lions. Wellmaker said he is thankful to have assembled a strong coaching staff. Members have experience at Gwinnett County schools all the way to the collegiate ranks.
Wellmaker worked for several years as a community coach in Gwinnett County at programs such as Grayson and Archer. He has approximately 25 years of coaching experience, mainly with eighth grade programs.
The new season will be a tough one for the Lions who face region foes such as George Walton, Prince Avenue and Athens Christian. The non-region slate is tough as well with the likes of Holy Innocents’ and Wesleyan.
“We are facing some teams which have been the gold standard at this level,” Wellmaker said. “We are excited about lining up and competing on Friday nights but we are also realistic.”
The LCA coach said he likes the program’s varsity numbers which are now at approximately 30. A few weeks ago the numbers were in the teens.
“Of course, you always want more players on the roster but this coaching staff is going to put our kids in the best possible situation to be successful,” Wellmaker said.
The motto of “alignment, assignment and get after it” has become the rallying cry for the Lions.
“We will have grit and football toughness,” Wellmaker said.
LCA will face Social Circle High School in a preseason scrimmage. That event has also been moved back on the calendar but is still slated to take place.
