If last Friday’s loss to Social Circle was any indication, it’s going to be a long year for the Bulldogs. The defense allowed over 400 yards while the offense managed less than 200, mostly against Redskins reserves.
In its home opener, GWA will be facing a much improved team determined to end a three-game losing skid to the Bulldogs.
Longtime GISA rivals, the two schools met 18 times as members of the private school league, with the Eagles winning 14. Since both moved to the GHSA, GWA is 3-0.
But it’ll take an upset to make it four straight. Stratford returns six starters on both sides of the ball from a team that went 9-2 last fall.
