LOGANVILLE - A big series for the Georgia Independent Athletic Association Region 4 started Monday at Loganville Christian and will conclude Thursday in Monroe.
Loganville Christian picked up a key victory Thursday at LCA when it beat Bethlehem Christian 9-1.
The win moved the Lady Lions to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the region. George Walton is 3-0 in the region after sweeping Bethlehem all three games.
LCA Coach John Stewart said while the series with GWA is big, the Lady Lions are nearly assured a playoff berth given their status in the GIAA power ranking.
“Us, GWA, and Bethlehem are all in the GIAA’s top 16. The GIAA uses a power ranking for the playoffs. When it is set, the bottom eight will go to the top eight for the first to the top eight for the first series.”
The Lady Lions hope to continue using an aggressive approach on the base paths that served them well against BCA.
“We’ve put an emphasis on that during practice and we made some things happen with it. We also had our eighth graders out there, three to be exact, and we started a freshman pitcher. She hadn’t pitched much in order to save her arm,” Stewart said.
Emily Turner was a factor in the circle for LCA. She allowed just one run off one hit. She struck out five in five innings.
At the plate, Elizabeth Bennett went 4-for-4 with a triple and three singles. Her last hit scored Addison Gercules for an 8-1 lead.
“I just had a clear mind when I went up there,” Bennett said. “It allowed me to focus on the ball.”
McKenzie Lashley got to third on Bennett’s hit but then went home when a overthrow of third base went awry for BCA. The ninth run ended the game via run-rule.
Addi Grace Dennis had a triple and a single with two RBIs. Hailey Crenshaw scored three runs, including a key one in the first when she raced home from second base on BCA error. Crenshaw’s running was exactly what Stewart said his team worked on.
Against GWA, the Lady Lions will face a team that has hit the ball well despite the 5-10 record.
Senior shortstop Riley Wilson leads the team with a .542 average.
Ellie Woodson has hit .364 with 15 RBIs and three home runs. Lelia Mathis has batted .452 with three home runs and 17 RBI. Kyler Hanney has hit .384 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Monroe Area 7, Hart County 4
Monroe Area is closing in on a AAA playoff berth after beating Hart County 7-4 Thursday. The win lifted Monroe to a 9-9 record overall and 5-2 in Region 8 AAA play.
Monroe Area has four regular season games left, including its last three region games. They have already beaten Hebron Christian and Stephens County earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.