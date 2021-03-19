The recent passing of Jim Crockett Jr. brought back more memories from my formative years when Saturday nights meant one thing: hours of watching professional wrestling.
Crockett owned and helped operate the family business which dated all the way back to the 1930s in terms of pro wrestling. He inherited the business from him father and it was truly a family affair with several members working for the North Carolina-based company.
It was in 1985 when Crockett obtained the rights to the WTBS Saturday night wrestling show typically airing from 6:05 until 8:05. Crockett bought the television rights for a reported $1 million from World Wrestling Federation owner Vince McMahon.
Crockett took his wrestlers from his Mid-Atlantic promotion to WTBS under the World Championship Wrestling banner. The move helped take his territory, from what had been the Carolinas, Virginia and West Virginia, to a national one.
The WCW brand under Crockett was a typical Southern pro wrestling promotion with lots of blood and stiff fighting presented to be realistic as compared to the more cartoonish brand of McMahon’s WWF.
Crockett and WCW were still part of the National Wrestling Alliance but by the mid-’80s, the territory system of professional wrestling was starting to die off. In some moves which hurt him financially, Crockett would later buy several other promotions as a way to obtain their television network.
The names which helped Crockett go national are familiar ones to even non-wrestling fans or even those who were just casual observers. Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, The Rock and Roll Express, the Midnight Express, Magnum TA others were superstars at the time.
Crockett eventually ran into major financial problems in 1988 due to touring nationally, buying multiple private planes and even moving his base of operations from North Carolina to Texas.
Ted Turner bought the company out of a sense of loyalty to what pro wrestling had done for WTBS. In the 1970s, the old Georgia Championship Wrestling promotion drew huge ratings for the station, even before it went on the satellite and became known as the Superstation.
Turner brought in business types who did not truly understand pro wrestling and that venture saw many of the top stars leave the company, including Flair and Rhodes.
Crockett always presented himself as a businessman. When he was interviewed on television you would not have necessarily known what his profession was. Always wearing a business suit, he was soft spoken and never yelled or screamed.
From 1985 until 1988, the brand of wrestling Crockett promoted was a big part of Atlanta television on Saturday. His two-hour show was a lead-in to the Superstars of Wrestling block of shows on WATL, created by Joe Pedicino.
Pro wrestling fans in the Atlanta area had it as good as those in New York or Los Angeles during this time with well more than 10 hours of content a week. We discussed the passing of Pedicino in a previous column in this paper.
Crockett pushed realism in his product and his wrestlers wore the scars of those battles night after night. In turn, the wrestlers believed in Crockett and pushed themselves to the limit for him as well as the fans.
In the mid-’90s, Crockett attempted a comeback based out of Texas but neither try lasted long. Even in less than a decade’s time, the grunt-and-groan business had changed drastically.
While he had been out of the limelight for decades, his death was still significant in Georgia and in pro wrestling circles. For me, it’s another part of my youth that is officially gone. Fortunately, we still have the memories and access to so much content on YouTube.
Those were good times for a teenage pro wrestling fan, made even better by Jim Crockett Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.