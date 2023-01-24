When Eli Connell was hired as athletics director at Monroe Area in 2012, his first on-the-job call was to Derrick Kelly.
He wanted to forge culture, and who better to build it with than a man who shared his values.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
The two first met when they both joined the basketball team at Carver Junior High. They went on to play varsity ball at Monroe Area before graduating together in 1994.
“We really developed a close relationship,” Connell said. “We were best friends.”
Connell knew he’d be taking a flyer on many of his future hires, having to rely on his judgment based on personal interviews and references. But with Kelly, he knew exactly what he was getting: a man who dearly loved and was committed to the Monroe community, the local schools, and the student who attended them.
For over a decade, Kelly was the ultimate utility man, coaching middle school, ninth-grade, and jayvee basketball teams while assisting with the varsity, working with the school’s track program, and serving as a game-day administrator for nearly every sport.
He didn’t need the notoriety of a head coaching label. He simply wanted a hand in mentoring and molding area athletes.
No doubt, Kelly was looking forward to the upcoming basketball season. With a roster choked full of returning stars and young talent, the Hurricanes were set for what could be a special season.
That he’d had a hand in developing most of the players, so much the better.
But just weeks before the new school year was set to begin, Connell received an ominous phone call, telling him something was going on at Kelly’s house. By the time he got there, it was too late.
Kelly had died.
It was a tragic bookend to what had been the toughest month in Connell’s decade-long tenure at Monroe. On July 7, the school’s softball coach had died following a long illness.
If the former was hard, the latter was brutal. Conner never had a chance to say good-bye to a man who was like a brother.
Also in shock was head boys basketball coach Kevin Strickland, set to enter his fourth season at the helm of the program, as well as the returning players. Fortunately, the start of the season was three months away, giving them time to process the loss.
When the new season began, the players honored their former coach with his initials, flanked by angel wings, on their team T-shirts. And they broke team huddles with a rousing “D.K.!”
But they memorialized him best by their performance on the court. They won 10 of their first 11 games and rocketed to No. 5 in the Class AAA state rankings. They currently sit atop the Region 8-AAA standings.
This past Saturday, before the Hurricanes showdown with Morgan County, the school ensured Kelly would be remembered long after this season is a distant memory. It’s called the annual Derrick Kelly Character Award, and it’ll be given at each season’s end to the senior who best represented the high standards the long-time coach worked so hard to instill: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, and love.
It’s a fitting reminder of a man who gave his life to a community he dearly loved.
