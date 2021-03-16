In Journalism 101, you learn that “dog bites man” isn’t news but rather “man bites dog.”
That was an important distinction to understand when I perused the latest high school baseball rankings and noted that Loganville was No. 1 in the state among Class AAAAA teams.
As far as news goes, that ranks right up there with the sun rising in the east and setting in the west. Or, more recently, Democrats voting to give away more of other people’s money. You get the idea.
Now had the Red Devils slipped from the top, you might be reading about it on our front page. Such is the state of what is arguably the best prep best baseball program in Georgia and among the tops in the Southeast. Anything shy of a state championship, of which Loganville has won the past three, is an off year.
But there was some actual news that could be gleaned from the rankings. If you looked further down the list, you’d note that Walnut Grove came in at No. 10.
That, my friends, is news.
Since the school opened just over a decade ago, the baseball program has swung between average and very good. The Warriors have suffered through just one losing season and made the state playoffs seven times. They even won a region title back in 2014.
But they’ve never won, or even made a serious run at, a state title. There’s no shame in that, unless a juggernaut resides just 8 miles down the road. In that case, no matter what you do, shy of finishing first, it tends to get overshadowed.
And the Red Devils cast an awesome shadow.
For its first six seasons, the Warriors managed to avoid directly competing with their intercounty rival. They were either in a lower classification or another region.
But in 2017, Walnut Grove’s student population caught up with Loganville’s and they both were placed in Region 8-AAAAA. Suffice it to say, the showdown between the local’s programs can hardly be considered a rivalry.
The two schools have faced off 10 times, with the Red Devils winning every game. In six region games, the Red Devils have recorded three shutouts and never allowed more than two runs.
This isn’t to belittle the Warriors. After all, no other league foe has fared much better. The Red Devils have won the region three straight years, discounting last spring’s truncated season.
Given their early success, the Warriors might be making some headway. Region play begins today, and they hope to carry over their momentum.
But the real test is a month away when Walnut Grove makes that 8-mile trip up Highway 81 to take another shot at their local foe. Pull off the upset and we might have the makings of a rivalry.
