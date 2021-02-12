The Monroe Area High School baseball program has not made the state playoffs since 2007.
Coach Chad Kitchens said the elements are in place for the 2021 campaign for that streak to end.
“The time it takes to turn a program around depends on how broken it was when you get there,” said Kitchens, who is entering his season seven with the Diamond Canes. “I think we are on the cusp of breaking through. The kids now expect to be sucessful. Our middle school teams have won, our JV teams have won and our varsity last year had a winning record.”
The 2020 season was called off prematurely due to COVID-19 but Kitchens said Monroe Area did have a winning record (7-6) and that has also helped with expectations and confidence leading into this spring.
Preseason work has been positive even with a few practice sessions rained out.
Some programs work six days during the preseason but Kitchens takes the approach of practicing five days with each session lasting a little longer.
“Since we have four weeks now, I think five days a week is plenty,” the coach said. “Our attitude has been really good and the effort has been good. Everyone is on board now with what we are doing.”
Monroe Area had six seniors last season and all were starters. The Canes do return starters at second base, third base, center field and catcher. The team did lose its top two pitchers.
Returning pitchers will include junior Hunter Redden. Senior left hander Bryant Olson and junior Dalton Wilcox, who was the top JV pitcher last season. Reliever Lee Broach also returns after an “effective” 2020 season, Kitchens said.
Region 8-AAA includes Monroe Area, East Jackson, Franklin County, Hart County, Oconee County and Stephens County. Leading into the region, Monroe Area has a mix of successful programs and other trying to gain their footing.
“I tried to balanced out our pre-region schedule,” Kitchens said. “We have some tough games but also some we should be in good shape against. You can schedule easy and then get in region and not be prepared. You can schedule tougher and then not have wins which means no confidence. It really comes down to if you have the players or not.”
Hart County and Oconee County are both ranked in the top 10 going into the new season. East Jackson lost several seniors and may struggle this year.
I think most teams should be pretty good,” Kitchens said. “We don’t have Morgan County and Jefferson to contend with now. They both were really good programs. On paper, Hart County is probably the favorite this season.”
The top four teams will advance to state. With a three-game series with each region opponent, there is little chance of ties in the standings. Region series matchups will include one game on Tuesdays and doubleheaders on Fridays.
“Getting into state is the last part of the mountain for our program to climb,” said Kitchens, who is entering his 25th season of coaching. “We have stability established, expectations established, improved our facilities and done well in non-region games.”
The coach said he believes the stability the program has enjoyed in recent seasons is a benefit. Monroe Area is likely one of the only programs in the state to have two head coaches who never actually guided the baseball team for one game. The Diamond Canes also went through a season with an interim head coach.
