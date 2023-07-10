Heading into his fourth year as a starter for Monroe Area, Max Thurston has become the go-to-guy for the Hurricanes, both on and off the field.
He’s counted on to protect the quarterback’s blindside and be a lead blocker on key runs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Heading into his fourth year as a starter for Monroe Area, Max Thurston has become the go-to-guy for the Hurricanes, both on and off the field.
He’s counted on to protect the quarterback’s blindside and be a lead blocker on key runs.
But he’s also known for hosting gatherings at his house.
“He’s always having teammates over to work out, eat and just hang out,” said Monroe head coach Kevin Reach. “He’s the go-to house.”
It doesn’t hurt that his dad, Eric, is a Hurricanes assistant, coaching the team’s linebackers. But the son is the leader of the pack.
Shortly after spring practice, he was named team captain, an honor reserved almost exclusively for seniors. But he’s been a team leader, without the title, for many years now.
“He’s does all the right things, on and off the field,” Reach said. “He’s someone his teammates gravitate to.”
At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and with a 3.9 grade point average, Thurston has positioned himself as a premiere recruit. He’s gotten offers from all of the service academies as well as numerous mid-majors.
A big final season will likely open up even bigger doors.
“He’s a student of the game,” Reach said. “He’s the kind of player who knows every position on the field, knows what everybody is doing.”
For the first time last fall, he pulled double duty, splitting time on the defensive line. He was credited with 72 total stops and eight tackles for loss.
“We had a lot of holes after graduation, so we needed him over there,” Reach said.
But with a more experienced group of returners on defense this fall, Thurston is expected to spend most of his time at his normal spot.
“He’s got great body leverage on the pass, but at the same time, he’s a great run blocker,” Reach said. “He’s the complete package and fits the mold for the next level.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.