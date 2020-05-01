Mrvos

Nick Mrvos and his wife, Sandra, head to their Loganville, Ga., home after he was discharged from Piedmont Walton Hospital. Mrvos battled COVID-19 and recovered.

 Special to The Tribune

Nick Mrvos of Loganville has been named athletic director and head football coach at Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School.

Mrvos made news locally in April for surviving COVID-19. He was the first patient at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, and he left the hospital after two weeks, including about a week in a medically induced coma on a ventilator.

“Twenty years ago, I survived cancer, and now I’ve survived the COVID virus, so anybody that knows me knows I don’t back down from a fight,” Mrvos told the Athens Banner-Herald.

“I’m kind of stubborn that way.”

Mrvos is a 1991 graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and a 1996 graduate of the University of Georgia.

