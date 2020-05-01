Nick Mrvos of Loganville has been named athletic director and head football coach at Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School.
Mrvos made news locally in April for surviving COVID-19. He was the first patient at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, and he left the hospital after two weeks, including about a week in a medically induced coma on a ventilator.
“Twenty years ago, I survived cancer, and now I’ve survived the COVID virus, so anybody that knows me knows I don’t back down from a fight,” Mrvos told the Athens Banner-Herald.
“I’m kind of stubborn that way.”
Mrvos is a 1991 graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and a 1996 graduate of the University of Georgia.