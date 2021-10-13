Game of the Week
- Who: George Walton (1-6, 0-1) at Prince Avenue (6-1, 1-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Brad Akins Field, Bogart
- Series: Prince Avenue leads series 9-2
- Last: Prince Avenue 41, GWA 17 (Oct. 30, 2020)
This was the year the Bulldogs finally were going to make a serious run at knocking off mighty Prince Avenue and win their first-ever region title since joining the Georgia High School Association.
After making it to the third round of the Class A private state playoffs last fall, GWA was returning the bulk of its starters. Meanwhile, the Wolverines had taken a serious hit by graduation, losing many key starters including five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
Instead, off-season turmoil has left the GWA program in tatters while Prince has reloaded and is just as potent as ever. The defending state champs are currently ranked No. 3.
As a result, the Bulldogs trip to Bogart Friday looks like another potential beat-down by their nearby rival.
GWA has lost eight straight to Prince, including a 41-13 loss in 2019 when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 8 and 41-17 last fall when GWA had a 4-1 record. This time, GWA has won just once and allowed 40-plus points in all six losses.
They’ll face a Wolverines team that is averaging 43.5 points a game, ranking them second among Class A private schools. Leading the charge is the quarterback who replaced Vandagriff, who is now at Georgia.
Aaron Philo, just a sophomore, has passed for 1,904 yards and 21 touchdowns passes. If he keeps that pace, he’d finish with over 3,100 yards and 35 TDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.