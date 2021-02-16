Coaches don’t have the luxury of looking ahead. That’s why you won’t hear any of the leaders of our local basketball programs pontificating about how far they’ll make in the state basketball tournaments of their respective classifications.
After all, there’s the matter of region tournaments to be dealt with first. Trip up there and the season’s over.
But seeing as how I perch comfortably courtside and don’t deal in game-planning and opponent scouting, I do have the luxury of looking past the next opponent, or even the next tournament, on the schedule.
For a trio of our area programs, the forecast looks promising.
At the risk of repeating myself (see last week’s column in this space), the Loganville girls have a legit shot at going deep into the Class AAAAA meet, maybe even earning a spot in the title game.
As expected, they finished first in Region 8-AAAAA and, barring an upset, will take home the program’s first region title in 21 years by the end of this week. As one of eight top seeds in the bracket, the road to the Elite Eight should be smooth and easy.
After that, it’ll take the Lady Devils playing their best ball ever, and perhaps a few lucky bounces, to stay alive. But Loganville has a roster built for this moment.
On the boys side, there might not be a hotter team among Class A public schools than Social Circle.
Midway through January, the Redskins looked like a lost cause. They were underwater at 6-8, having dropped eight of nine games.
But starting with a 32-point rout of Class AAAAAA Central Gwinnett, Social Circle reeled off 10 consecutive wins to close out the regular season.
The first nine victories were by an average of 26 points. The last was a 64-63 overtime thriller over Commerce, a meaningless game since the Redskins had already secured second place in Region 8-A.
Their biggest obstacle to earning the top seed out of Region 8-A will be Towns County, which has been ranked among the top 10 all season. But the Redskins easily dispatched them by 10 points in their last meeting. Do it again and Social Circle is set up for a nice run at state.
Finally, there’s the Monroe Area boys team, which has a tradition of surprising everyone come tournament time, whether seeded first or fourth. Chances are, they’ll come out of the league in second place behind second-ranked Hart County.
But that’s still two spots better than last winter, when they sneaked into the state tournament as a No. 4 seed yet still made it to the Elite Eight.
With a stronger roster and higher seed, making it at least a round farther this time is not out of the question.
