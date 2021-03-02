LOGANVILLE — No matter what happens through the rest of the state playoffs, Loganville’s girls basketball team has already made history.
Loganville advanced to the Elite Eight of the Georgia High School Association’s Class AAAAA state high school basketball tournament with a 51-29 rout of Maynard Jackson Friday night. But that wasn’t the record setting accomplishment. The win also set the LHS school record for wins in a season by the girls hoops program.
“We’ve beat some real good teams this year. Five top 10 teams and I think tonight makes it six,” Head coach John Zorn, now in his 10th year at the helm, said after the win. “The wins are cool, but at this point it’s all about making it to the next round.”
Jackson got off to a fast start with two 3-pointers to build an early lead and Jackson led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
But in the second, Loganville played tough
defense and held Jackson just 4 points.
Defense has been the calling card for Loganville this season, despite being loaded offensively.
“I had my doubts because this is the best offensive team we’ve ever had,” Zorn said. “The mental toughness and defense is what I worried about with this group, but they’ve done a good job.”
So far in the playoffs, Loganville has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 30 points. On the season, the Lady Devils held 18 teams below 30 points.
Just before the halftime break, with the scored tied 15-15, freshman Jailyn Baker hit a 3-pointed to put Loganville up 18-15 at the half.
“They’re super talented,” Zorn said of Jackson keeping the score low in the first half. “We knew it was going to take some adjustments at halftime for us to win.”
In the third quarter, Loganville got off to a strong start. Senior Janae Charles made three straight baskets via assists from senior Rose Bone, and by the end of the period, Loganville led 32-22.
Late in the contest, the loud home crow started to play a factor and Loganville fed off that energy.
“The crowd was huge in the fourth,” Zorn said. “I hope they come with us next week to Griffin.”
Junior Sydney Bolden in particular fed off the crowd’s energy and showed up big in the fourth quarter. Bolden led the way with 10 points in the fourth as the Lady Devils outscored Jackson 19-7 in the final frame.
Bolden finished the night at the Lady Devils leading scorer with 18 points followed by Charles with 16.
Loganville improved to 26-3 with the win and will travel to Griffin for the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
