Social Circle’s Mason Moore won the Walton County batting title in a landside, finishing with an astounding .531 batting average.
But what’s more amazing is that he’s just a sophomore.
“He’s got two more years to get bigger and stronger,” Redskins manager Kevin Dawkins said. “By the time he gets to be a senior, he’ll be a legit Division I prospect. He’ll definitely be playing at the next level.”
Moore, who was named Region 8-A Public Player of the Year by league coaches, will be atop the list of key returners who will make the Redskins a formidable team next spring. They lose just one senior off this year’s squad that made it to the second round of the Class A public state tournament.
Having played catcher as a freshman, Moore moved to third base this year. Despite his youth, he emerged as the team leader.
“We talked before the season about him stepping up, and he really embraced the role,” Dawkins said. “He was our eyes and ears out there on the field.”
A three-sport player — he also plays football and basketball — Moore brings a toughness and tenacity to the diamond.
“Maybe because he starts at safety in football, he used to being the quarterback on defense,” Dawkins said. “He doesn’t shy away from being a leader.”
Walnut Grove had the county’s most potent offense, led by Coby Wilkerson, who was tops in the county in RBI with 29. Three other Warriors (Nathan Hooks [27], Braxton Brooks [24], and Josh Johnson [24]) all finished among the top 10 in run production.
A pair of Loganville sluggers — Daniel Braswell and Jackson Daniel — tied for most home runs with five. Walnut Grove’s Brooks was next with four.
On the mound, Riley Cruce continued the long line of dominant Red Devils Pitcher, finishing with 11 wins and just two losses. He also led the county in strikeouts with 93.
Fellow Red Devil Trenton Burnett compiled six wins and Cooper Johnson ended the season with a perfect 5-0 mark.
The Red Devils pitching staff all finished the year with sub 2.0 ERAs. Johnson led the way with a 1.59 ERA followed by Cruce at 1.60, Burnett at 1.74 and Coe at 1.94
Social Circle starting pitcher Paul Kendall was second in Ks with 64. He finished with a record of 6-5.
Walton County Batting Averages
Athlete School Average
Mason Moore SCHS .531
Bryant Olson MAHS .418
Braxton Brooks WGHS .388
Jake Whitten GWA .372
Carter Woods LCA .364
Mitchell McCullough SCHS .348
Riley Cruce LHS .339
Coby Wilkerson WGHS .337
Darrin Parker WGHS .336
Logan Cross SCHS .333
Landon Housley MAHS .333
Walton County Home Run Totals
Athlete School Home Runs
Daniel Braswell LHS 5
Jackson Daniel LHS 5
Braxton Brooks WGHS 4
Nathan Hooks WGHS 3
Cody Ratliff GWA 3
Paul Kendall SCHS 2
Coby Wilkerson WGHS 2
Walton County RBI Totals
Athlete School Home Runs
Coby Wilkerson WGHS 29
Daniel Braswell LHS 28
Mitchell McCullough SCHS 28
Nathan Hooks WGHS 27
Jackson Daniel LHS 25
Braxton Brooks WGHS 24
Chan Haulk LHS 24
Josh Johnson WGHS 24
Hunter Redden MAHS 24
Brayden Mitchell SCHS 21
Walton County Pitching Record
Athlete School Record
Riley Cruce LHS 11-2
Tyler James WGHS 7-2
Trenton Burnett LHS 6-4
Paul Kendall SCHS 6-5
Jason Ball SCHS 5-5
Dawson Coe LHS 5-3
Cooper Johnson LHS 5-0
Ty Lemaster SCHS 4-4
Jake Whitten GWA 4-2
Dalton Wilcox MAHS 4-3
Walton County ERA (Min. 25 innings)
Athlete School ERA
Cooper Johnson LHS 1.59
Riley Cruce LHS 1.50
Trenton burnett LHS 1.74
Dawson Coe LHS 1.94
Tyler James WGHS 2.49
Lee Broach MAHS 3.24
Jake Whitten GWA 3.72
Hunter Redden MAHS 3.75
Paul Kendall SCHS 4.11
Jason Ball SCHS 4.22
Dom Hyatt WGHS 4.23
Ty Lemaster SCHS 4.35
Walton County Strikeout Totals
Athlete School Strikeouts
Riley Cruce LHS 93
Paul Kendall SCHS 64
Trenton Burnett LHS 61
Dawson Coe LHS 58
Tyler James WGHS 53
Dom Hyatt WGHS 45
Lee Broach MAHS 44
Jason Ball SCHS 42
Dalton Wilcox MAHS 39
Will Atkinson GWA 35
