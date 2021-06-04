Mason Moore

Social Circle’s Mason Moore easily claimed the county batting title this season after posting a .531 average on the year. The sophomore was also named the Region 8-A Public Player of the Year.

Social Circle’s Mason Moore won the Walton County batting title in a landside, finishing with an astounding .531 batting average.

But what’s more amazing is that he’s just a sophomore.

“He’s got two more years to get bigger and stronger,” Redskins manager Kevin Dawkins said. “By the time he gets to be a senior, he’ll be a legit Division I prospect. He’ll definitely be playing at the next level.”

Moore, who was named Region 8-A Public Player of the Year by league coaches, will be atop the list of key returners who will make the Redskins a formidable team next spring. They lose just one senior off this year’s squad that made it to the second round of the Class A public state tournament.

Having played catcher as a freshman, Moore moved to third base this year. Despite his youth, he emerged as the team leader.

“We talked before the season about him stepping up, and he really embraced the role,” Dawkins said. “He was our eyes and ears out there on the field.”

A three-sport player — he also plays football and basketball — Moore brings a toughness and tenacity to the diamond.

“Maybe because he starts at safety in football, he used to being the quarterback on defense,” Dawkins said. “He doesn’t shy away from being a leader.”

Walnut Grove had the county’s most potent offense, led by Coby Wilkerson, who was tops in the county in RBI with 29. Three other Warriors (Nathan Hooks [27], Braxton Brooks [24], and Josh Johnson [24]) all finished among the top 10 in run production.

A pair of Loganville sluggers — Daniel Braswell and Jackson Daniel — tied for most home runs with five. Walnut Grove’s Brooks was next with four.

On the mound, Riley Cruce continued the long line of dominant Red Devils Pitcher, finishing with 11 wins and just two losses. He also led the county in strikeouts with 93.

Fellow Red Devil Trenton Burnett compiled six wins and Cooper Johnson ended the season with a perfect 5-0 mark. 

The Red Devils pitching staff all finished the year with sub 2.0 ERAs. Johnson led the way with a 1.59 ERA followed by Cruce at 1.60, Burnett at 1.74 and Coe at 1.94

Social Circle starting pitcher Paul Kendall was second in Ks with 64. He finished with a record of 6-5.

Walton County Batting Averages

Athlete                                     School                            Average          

Mason Moore SCHS                .531

Bryant Olson   MAHS              .418

Braxton Brooks           WGHS              .388

Jake Whitten   GWA                .372

Carter Woods LCA                  .364

Mitchell McCullough  SCHS                .348

Riley Cruce      LHS                  .339

Coby Wilkerson           WGHS              .337

Darrin Parker  WGHS              .336

Logan Cross     SCHS                .333

Landon Housley          MAHS              .333

Walton County Home Run Totals

Athlete                                   School              Home Runs                    

Daniel Braswell           LHS   5

Jackson Daniel LHS   5

Braxton Brooks           WGHS   4

Nathan Hooks WGHS   3

Cody Ratliff     GWA   3

Paul Kendall    SCHS   2

Coby Wilkerson           WGHS   2

Walton County RBI Totals

Athlete                                   School              Home Runs                    

Coby Wilkerson           WGHS   29

Daniel Braswell           LHS   28

Mitchell McCullough  SCHS   28

Nathan Hooks WGHS   27

Jackson Daniel LHS   25

Braxton Brooks           WGHS   24

Chan Haulk      LHS   24

Josh Johnson   WGHS   24

Hunter Redden           MAHS   24

Brayden Mitchell        SCHS   21

Walton County Pitching Record

Athlete                                     School                                 Record                  

Riley Cruce      LHS      11-2

Tyler James     WGHS  7-2

Trenton Burnett          LHS      6-4

Paul Kendall    SCHS    6-5

Jason Ball        SCHS    5-5

Dawson Coe    LHS      5-3

Cooper Johnson          LHS      5-0

Ty Lemaster    SCHS    4-4

Jake Whitten   GWA    4-2

Dalton Wilcox MAHS  4-3

Walton County ERA (Min. 25 innings)

Athlete                                   School                  ERA

Cooper Johnson          LHS                  1.59

Riley Cruce      LHS                  1.50

Trenton burnett          LHS                  1.74

Dawson Coe    LHS                  1.94

Tyler James     WGHS              2.49

Lee Broach      MAHS              3.24

Jake Whitten   GWA                3.72

Hunter Redden           MAHS              3.75

Paul Kendall    SCHS                4.11

Jason Ball        SCHS                4.22

Dom Hyatt      WGHS              4.23

Ty Lemaster    SCHS                4.35

Walton County Strikeout Totals

Athlete                            School                     Strikeouts          

Riley Cruce      LHS                  93

Paul Kendall    SCHS                64

Trenton Burnett          LHS                  61

Dawson Coe    LHS                  58

Tyler James     WGHS              53

Dom Hyatt      WGHS              45

Lee Broach      MAHS              44

Jason Ball        SCHS                42

Dalton Wilcox MAHS              39

Will Atkinson   GWA                35

