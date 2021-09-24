PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan dwarfed Loganville Christian in nearly every way: size, roster and, most pertinent on Friday night, on the scoreboard.
The Wolves ran circles around the Lions all night, ultimately defeating LCA 42-7 in a non-region high school football game.
The Wolves struck first, mounting a long drive culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run.
On their second possession, Wesleyan was short on third down, facing a fourth-and-2 near midfield. The Wolves converted with a 48-yard touchdown dash.
A great Lions punt pinned the Wolves down near their own goal line, but after a first down, followed by a sack, the Wolves soon faced third-and-19 from their own 10. One screen pass later, they had scampered 90 yards for the third touchdown of the night.
Just when the Lions seemed completely out of it, Elisha Grimes snagged an interception out of the air and dashed 75 yards for a pick-six to narrow the gap to 21-7.
Undaunted, the Wolves dashed down the field on the ensuing drive, scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass.
LCA blitzed down the field in answer, moving into Wesleyan territory, only to throw an interception that was initially returned all the way to the 1 before a holding call pulled it back to the Wolves' side of the field.
It hardly mattered, as the Wolves marched down the field in less than a minute to score on a 7-yard touchdown pass.
The second half started out like the first ended, as the Wolves marched to another score on the opening drive, a 27-yard touchdown pass.
But the Lions stopped the Wolves on the next drive, as Kyler Giddens intercepted the ball at the 7.
The Lions punted it away soon after, but the Wolves stalled out next, missing a 36-yard field goal.
Entering the fourth quarter, the 35-point deficit forced a running clock on the game as the teams traded punts as time ran down. The Lions mounted one final long drive but ran out of time with nothing to show for it.
LCA (0-4) plays host to Mount Vernon (2-3) on Friday.
